STEVENS POINT — This isn’t an advice column, but here’s some anyway: If your community has a good local news source, use it, or you’ll lose it. The demise of outlets like local daily newspapers and news radio stations is bad news for our communities.
That was made clear in the recent closure of the Youngstown, Ohio, Vindicator. The Vindicator’s history as a daily newspaper included standing up to the Ku Klux Klan and aggressively reporting about mafia, government, big business and sometimes its own advertisers. That proud past wasn’t enough to save the paper, and Youngstown is now the largest U.S. city without a major newspaper.
If democracy dies in America, historians will note that it coincided with the fall of good local news sources. According to the University of North Carolina, more than 2,000 U.S. newspapers have met their last deadline since 2004. Predictably, the number of journalists in America has been cut by half in the last 10 years, according to the Pew Research Center.
In many cases, familiar local newspapers are mere shadows of their proud pasts. The mastheads are about all that’s left. Under owners like Gannett, local news staffs have been cut so much they’ve given up covering most high school sports, much less the local school board. Gannett is now bemoaning its own potential buyout.
This year alone, three locally owned daily papers in Wisconsin, among the remaining few of their kind, have been sold. The Antigo Daily Journal, Janesville Gazette and Watertown Daily Times were all sold by longtime local owners to Tennessee-based Adams Publishing. Adams has aggressively acquired community newspapers and other media sources across the country and says it’s committed to strong local journalism. But in some of its Wisconsin daily newspaper markets, Adams has laid off staff to control costs. Let’s hope it’s temporary, but who knows.
In Antigo, Janesville and Watertown, the dailies were respected for hard-nosed coverage of news and for backing community causes. It was in their interest to see their communities prosper, and with their success, journalism had a local face. A couple of years ago, while driving through Antigo at the start of the Christmas season, I picked up a copy of the Daily Journal. At 24 pages on a weekday, it was chock-full of local news, including several pages devoted to the annual holiday parade. Longtime owner and publisher Fred Berner could give the green light to bigger papers on days like that, and he did. Same for the Bliss family in Janesville and the Cliffords in Watertown, all longtime respected local owners. In each case, the decision to sell came as a difficult last resort.
Newspapers in their halcyon days were far from perfect. Some owners, especially in big cities, used their products to bludgeon foes while lining their own pockets. Some were just poor. But in many more cases, they served as a check on local government, provided readers with vital information about their communities and along the way became bellwethers about trends big and small across the country. They also helped uphold moral standards that seem almost quaint today. Obscenities and curse words were forbidden, even if part of direct quotes.
It’s not all bad news. Many local print products are doing fine, and new internet-based and broadcast models have emerged. Maybe changing demographics will bring people back to local news. Let’s hope, because the local outlets have to pay the bills in order for journalism to work.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.