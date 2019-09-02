STEVENS POINT — Of all our national holidays, Labor Day may get the least love. Maybe it’s because it straddles a time of change from languid summer days to the bustle of autumn. Or maybe it’s because the everyday toils of American workers don’t produce a lot of flag waving. It’s just expected.
So, Labor Day comes and goes, and then it’s back to work until Thanksgiving. But let’s pause at least briefly to reflect that a new Gallup poll finds support for unions is about as high as it’s been in 50 years.
The pollsters are quick to add that doesn’t necessarily translate into more unions and union members. Pundits note how difficult it is to form a labor union, especially in states like Wisconsin, which has beaten up its unions in recent years. So-called right-to-work laws are in place here and several other states. And we all remember the deeds of a currently unemployed governor who stripped away collective bargaining rights from public unions. It’s a fact that many corporations despise unions, and today’s world is dominated by these powerful entitles. Self-employment has also continued to grow over the years.
America’s labor union history is fraught with struggles, and Wisconsin had its share. Violence marked union struggles at Kohler Co. in the last century. In 1934, two strikers were killed, and dozens injured. Twenty years later, violence marked another Kohler confrontation. The Hortonville teachers strike in 1974 split the community down the middle. The strike did lead to collective bargaining legislation for public unions, which was gutted in recent years by anti-union forces in the governor’s office and Legislature. Madison Newspapers had its own ugly strike, in 1977. As with many strikes, the scars remain to this day for folks on both sides.
Conflict may be inherent to the relationship between unions and employers, but right up to today, there is much to celebrate. One example: Without training programs provided by labor unions, many companies admit they would struggle to find workers ready for difficult and challenging trades.
Here’s another historical marker that’s still true: Men and women represented by labor unions earn more wages and benefits than non-union peers. According to the Pew Research Center, union members overall earned more than non-union members in 2018 — $1,051 per week at the median compared with $860 among full-time workers. It seems those who opposed right-to-work laws were right when they called them right-to-work-for-less laws.
Another fact: There’s no need for unions in some settings. Many employers treat their workers with great respect. And unions, as we know, have been far from perfect. Those of us who grew up in working-class families in post-World War II years remember our parents’ love-hate relationships with their unions. As a union railroad engineer told me a few years ago, “They’re a necessary evil.”
But those of us with working class roots remember some other important facts: Our union dads and moms and grandparents worked their tails off, often in thankless jobs. But in retirement, they had a pension and health care. With some help from Social Security and Medicare, they had dignity in retirement and died with little or no debt, perhaps saving up a little nest egg for their kids.
Does today’s world have any room for labor unions? Let’s hope so. Let’s hope they evolve and grow, because their legacy is the chance for a good life they provided for millions of working people.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
