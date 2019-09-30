STEVENS POINT — The devastating news came out last week, and it had nothing to do with politics in Washington, D.C. In the long view, it may be bigger than that hot mess.
“It” is a frightening report that says a third of the wild birds in the U.S. and Canada have vanished since 1970. The loss of something like 3 billion birds over that time “suggests that the fabric of North America’s ecosystem is unraveling,” say the directors of the two research institutes that directed the study. The causes include the regular suspects: habitat loss — especially grasslands — pesticides, collisions with human structures and cats that run wild.
That the report hardly drew a shrug in the national media, especially broadcast, isn’t a surprise. With daily reports of climate change-driven damage to ecosystems and human-caused extinctions worldwide, many of us have been numbed. But the report is dire, indeed. If the trends continue, we may soon say goodbye to familiar species like blue jays and orioles and hundreds of others.
But despite the sparse coverage, a lot of people in Wisconsin should be concerned about the findings. This news outlet reported in 2014 that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated Wisconsin had 1.7 million people who call themselves bird watchers. That’s a third of the state’s population. The estimate ranked the state second in the nation in bird watching.
One longtime birder is Al Haney, former dean of the College of Natural Resources at UW-Stevens Point.
“That report was not surprising to those of us who pay attention to what is happening here and around the world,” says Haney, who has studied and written about birds most of his life. He noted parallel declines in insect populations documented in numerous studies. “I'm not suggesting that fewer insects is the reason for fewer birds, although that may be a factor, but I am suggesting that these are canary-in-the-coal-mine indicators that our global ecosystem is undergoing huge change, and it is very difficult to see anything other than negative consequences for humans."
Dire, indeed.
There’s actually some good news in the report — but first, more bad. Consider the passenger pigeon, perhaps America’s most famous extinct bird, which thrived here a little more than 100 years ago. Many lessons were learned from that extinction event, not the least of which deals with thresholds and tipping points. Passenger pigeon numbers declined over time, but humans were surprised and incredulous when the species disappeared. Some speculate its decline became more precipitous when overall numbers fell below some unknown threshold.
The good news is some bird populations, notably ducks and geese, have grown. The authors note this is probably tied to bird conservation efforts. When hunters realized waterfowl populations were in decline, they advocated for conservation measures to save them. Our Horicon Marsh is a centerpiece of the resulting National Refuge System, and refuges in Trempealeau and Necedah are part of the same system.
Science and our ability to understand its implications are better today than ever. Unfortunately, this is also a time when many ignore or disparage science when it runs counter to what they want to believe. So, as with so many challenges of the day, we have the know-how to fix this problem, but the question is whether we have the societal will — and if we do, whether there’s time.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
