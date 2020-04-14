Bill Berry: Dairy farms, rivers and Earth Day: More coronavirus journal entries

STEVENS POINT — Some entries from a journal…
Dairy farms are essential businesses, and they were struggling mightily long before the coronavirus. An email arrived the other day from Cochrane in western Wisconsin, where dairy farmers John and Nettie Rosenow rise early ever morning, as they have for four decades. The farm milks 500-plus cows, and John reports milk prices and profit margins are iffy. “Last year was an almost break-even year after such a disastrous start, and it helped us get ahead a bit. We started this year with some hope as well, but the coronavirus has taken its toll on the futures market and on cash as of March 27. Export and food service demand has dropped a lot. Retail (demand) for fluid is very strong but has slackened after everyone got settled into a regular pattern.”
But their “Cowsmo” compost and potting soil business is rocking. John figures it’s at least in part due this year to increased interest in gardening. “I am taking orders seven days a week, most of the day. It is not uncommon to ship 100 tons of potting soil out in a week. One of my retailers in the northwestern suburbs of the Twin Cities is open, and they are crazy busy, according to their manager, selling plants and soil.”
The Rosenows were among the founders of Puentes Bridges, a Fountain City-based organization whose mission is to build bridges between the communities of immigrants who work here and the communities where they work. Of his immigrant workers, John says: “Our Mexican employees are well aware of the virus and its potential impacts. They work so much, and that only allows them opportunities to socially interact when they get groceries. This is truer now than before. They feel much safer here that any place else.”
One hundred miles north of the Rosenows’ farm, in St. Croix Falls, Deb Ryun and her staff at the St. Croix River Association continue to work. Ryun, executive director, says her group feels a responsibility to remind folks of the power of nature. “We have been doing daily Facebook and other social media posts about getting outside, trails to walk, pictures of beauty to share,” she says in an email, adding that it’s a good time to plan for a post-pandemic visit. “We believe people need something to look forward to, and what better place to imagine than here? ... We're working as though people will be very anxious to get out on the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers. It will be incredibly disappointing for literally millions of people if that is not to be this year.”
Farther north, former Madison resident Denny Caneff talks about walking the streets of Duluth, Minnesota, where he now lives: “I feel saddest when I walk by all these darkened eating and drinking establishments. So many will die themselves from the virus, if not from the actual virus.” The economic impact is felt across the region, he says. “The big medical machine in town here, Essential, laid off 300 employees (in its system) yesterday — those considered ‘non-essential.’'
So here we are in April 2020, approaching the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The St. Croix and Namekagon rivers referred to by Deb Ryun are Wild and Scenic Rivers, part of the legacy left by Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson. He also left us with a quote that resounds in this moment: “The economy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the environment.”
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
