Bill Berry: Dairy farms, rivers and Earth Day: More coronavirus journal entries

Dairy farms are essential businesses, and they were struggling mightily long before the coronavirus. An email arrived the other day from Cochrane in western Wisconsin, where dairy farmers John and Nettie Rosenow rise early ever morning, as they have for four decades. The farm milks 500-plus cows, and John reports milk prices and profit margins are iffy. “Last year was an almost break-even year after such a disastrous start, and it helped us get ahead a bit. We started this year with some hope as well, but the coronavirus has taken its toll on the futures market and on cash as of March 27. Export and food service demand has dropped a lot. Retail (demand) for fluid is very strong but has slackened after everyone got settled into a regular pattern.”

But their “Cowsmo” compost and potting soil business is rocking. John figures it’s at least in part due this year to increased interest in gardening. “I am taking orders seven days a week, most of the day. It is not uncommon to ship 100 tons of potting soil out in a week. One of my retailers in the northwestern suburbs of the Twin Cities is open, and they are crazy busy, according to their manager, selling plants and soil.”