Bill Berry: COVID-19 journal entries: Layoffs, back to business and the UW System

STEVENS POINT — Entries from my COVID-19 journal…
Permanent layoffs announced by the hospitality industry are a painful chapter in these pandemic days. Marcus Corp. announced recently it will permanently lay off 425 workers at hotels in Milwaukee, Madison and Lake Geneva. Similar layoffs are occurring across the country as the hospitality industry struggles mightily.
Those who travel to make a living know these people are essential to our well-being. The doormen, desk staff, house cleaners, maintenance folks, restaurant and bar staffs and all the others are like old friends for those of us who have relied on them. In almost all cases, the jobs they perform are long on one important skill: the human touch. Some will be laid off just as a federal aid package adding $600 to weekly unemployment benefits expires. It hurts to know that.
So, too, I can’t help but think of all the cabbies and Uber/Lyft drivers I’ve conversed with over the years. There was comfort in stepping off a plane at some dark hour knowing a taxi would get me where I needed to go and maybe educate me with a few local tidbits. Some of them preferred silence, which was fine, but those who would engage were often great conversationalists. I always made it a point to tip generously and say thank you. Now I worry about them and their futures.
As we tiptoe back into social circulation, we’ve stubbed our toes, my friends. It’s disheartening in some ways, understandable in others. And disturbing, as in the reports that tell us bars and other places of public accommodation don’t have to report COVID-19 cases in their businesses. OK, gotcha.
On the other hand, it is comforting to see little boys and girls out on the ball diamonds again as some cities reopen for the summer sports leagues. I will ride my bike to a spot behind the outfield fence at a nearby diamond and watch the games at a safe distance.
A local couple has started a Facebook page telling people in this area in a positive way where they can find businesses and services that are playing it safe during the pandemic. The page has gathered steam quickly. Asked recently why they didn’t point the finger at non-compliant businesses, one of the founders said they want to highlight and lead people to the good citizens. That’s patriotism in today’s America.
The pandemic has put the already struggling UW System on the ropes, but naming former Gov. Tommy Thompson as interim UW System president was a positive step. Thompson is no stranger to handling crises. Michael Osterholm, the University of Minnesota infectious disease expert who has emerged as a prominent voice in the current pandemic, gives Thompson high marks for his work as secretary of Health and Human Services in the George W. Bush administration. Osterholm served as a special adviser to Thompson on bioterrorism after 9/11. Among other things, Thompson was able to get Congress to create a $5.6 billion reserve fund to support acquiring chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear countermeasures to fight bioterrorism. That stimulated work on new vaccines, writes Osterholm in his book “Deadliest Enemy, Our War Against Killer Germs.” Osterholm credits Thompson for creating a strategic reserve for the smallpox vaccine and for other public health gains. Osterholm writes that when he joined Thompson’s team, “To my surprise, I quickly learned that Secretary Thompson understood, as did few other senior government officials, the critical important of public health preparedness.”
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!