Bill Berry: Coronavirus fears serve as a reminder to invest in public health

STEVENS POINT — Based on a work trip to Chicago last week, coronavirus is obviously on the minds of many.
Congress may have been posturing as King Lear raged over impeachment. But in great American cities like Chicago, a lot of people went about their daily duties wearing protective masks. Disproportionately, they were Asian. My Chicago-based daughter and I agreed over deep dish pizza that the masks may have been for self-defense as much as medical precaution.
Sure enough, The Guardian has reported just that. Chinese people in western countries where there have been cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have said they’ve been the target of abuse. Italy, France, Canada and the United Kingdom were named. In some cases, Asians reported being accosted in public settings by people demanding to know their country of origin. Want to bet whether that’s been happening in the U.S.?
Health officials here say the risk from coronavirus may not be great. But they also admit they don’t know for sure. Viruses are the bane of health professionals, mutating so rapidly we’re always on the defense. Our annual flu shots are, after all, just educated guesses about what kinds of influenza viruses will sneak into our bodies to wreak havoc this year.
Global pandemics like coronavirus are a cause of great concern among public health professionals in this age of worldwide travel, when the newest mutant virus is just a jet stream away from spreading widely.
The countries most in danger are those without the resources to fund strong public health responses. So, the next time someone says we don’t need government spending on public health or health care in general, hand them a protective mask and say “Have a good life, or maybe not.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health have endured budget cuts of billions of dollars in recent years. Looking for signs of bipartisanship? How about the bill passed by Congress and signed by President Obama in 2012, diverting more than $6 billion from the Prevention and Public Health Fund that provides state and local health agencies with the bulk of their funding. The funds were used to make up for cuts to Medicare physician payments. Not to be outdone, the Trump administration further cut the fund by $750 million to help fund his tax cut for the wealthy. Piling on, the budget bill passed by Congress in 2018 cut the fund by $1 billion over 10 years. The Trump administration in 2018 further diverted millions of dollars from the National Institutes of Health.
These cuts have cascaded to the states, stressing a system that relies on the connections between federal, state and local health care systems. Public health services provided by Wisconsin's Department of Health Services are considered among the best in the nation, but the whole system is impacted when a key actor like CDC is hit by cuts.
There are real consequences from these cuts, according to Modern Healthcare, a major source of news for the health care industry. The CDC had to request emergency funding in 2014 when a number of people in the U.S. contracted the Ebola virus during West Africa's epidemic, and in 2016 to fight an outbreak of Zika virus.
At times like these, reality takes over, and the ideologues go into hiding for a while. But they’ll come creeping out again. When they do, hand them their masks.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
