Bill Berry: Confederate flag in the Capitol is an affront to our ancestors' sacrifices

STEVENS POINT — There’s a cemetery up the hill from my home. As cemeteries go, it’s probably mid-sized — smaller than some, larger than others. There are a few thousand tombstones, some lovely old trees and lots of solitude, good for contemplative walks away from the din of city streets.
On a recent late afternoon, a couple of days after the revolting riots in the nation’s capital, I decided to count grave markers. Specifically, the five-star metal markers of the Grand Army of the Republic. These markers were placed at the graves of Union Army Civil War veterans. As I wound my way up and down the snowy paths, I counted at least 80 markers. That’s 80 Union veterans in just one cemetery in one little city. There were likely more, because some markers were buried by snow or obscured by large gravestones.
I couldn’t help but wonder how these veterans would have reacted to seeing the photos and videos of the rioter with a look of hatred on his face brandishing a Confederate battle flag inside the U.S. Capitol during the storming. Likely it wouldn’t have been pretty had they the chance to confront him. He would have tasted the fabric of that flag as it was shoved down his throat and would have been lucky had it ended at that.
Wisconsin provided more than 91,000 soldiers to 56 Union Civil War regiments: 77,375 to the infantry, 8,877 to the cavalry, and 5,075 to the artillery. They fought in every major battle of the war. Many never returned: 3,794 were killed in action or mortally wounded, 8,022 died of disease, and 400 were killed in accidents. Those of us with ancestors who served their country on the right side of that awful war should rightfully take offense when a symbol of racism like that flag is wielded in a riot on the Capitol or anywhere else in the North.
As for those markers, the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) was a fraternal organization of veterans of the Union Army, Navy, Marines and the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service who served in the war. It was founded in 1866 in Springfield, Illinois, and grew to include hundreds of local community units across the nation. Most were in the North, but a few were in the South and West.
The GAR became among the first organized advocacy groups in American politics. It supported voting rights for Black veterans, promoted patriotic education and helped make Memorial Day a national holiday. It lobbied Congress for regular veterans' pensions, and supported Republican political candidates when the GOP was the party of Abraham Lincoln. Its numbers reached 410,000 by 1890. It was dissolved in 1956 at the death of its last member, Albert Woolson of Duluth, Minnesota. It was succeeded by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, composed of male descendants of Union Army and Union Navy veterans.
The man who brandished the Confederate flag was later arrested in Delaware, of all places. Perhaps he would like to move to somewhere in the Deep South when he gets out of prison, although he’ll soon find out his fellow rioters in the South think of him as just another damn Yankee.
The members of the GAR are all below ground now. Many of their graves in the cemetery up the hill are weathered and covered with moss and lichen, their names obscured and now their deeds dishonored.
Maybe it’s time for those of us who take pride in our ancestors’ sacrifices to organize and make it clear we’ll have no more of the acts that disgrace the legacy of these men and their deeds.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.