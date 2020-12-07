Bill Berry: Assembly GOP's COVID-19 plan is cruel, reckless and stupid

STEVENS POINT — In recent days, just as health authorities warned the U.S. could be facing the most difficult time in its public health history, Wisconsin Assembly Republicans released a COVID-19 proposal that is stunningly cruel, reckless and stupid.
The plan would require state workers to go back to their offices en masse by Jan. 31, a date that public health authorities predict the country will be smack in the middle of a COVID-19 surge that will overwhelm our hospitals.
It would require public school teachers to be physically located in a school building when they are instructing students unless teachers provide schools with a doctor's note. The state would withhold funding to local districts that don't comply, and it would require local school boards to jump through state-imposed hoops to go to virtual learning, regardless of the severity of the pandemic.
It is almost unbelievable, but the plan was revealed as key national public health leaders were telling us to brace for dark days. Of the months ahead, Dr. Robert Redfield, head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.” His virtual audience was the Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Never mind that, was the Assembly Republicans’ response. This bunch, led by Speaker Robin Vos, has ignored, fought or encouraged people to flout warnings like that throughout the pandemic, so this shouldn’t be a surprise. Since Wisconsin passed a bipartisan COVID-19 bill last April, they have refused Gov. Tony Evers’ invitation to get together and formulate a plan to meet the state’s needs. Instead, they fought with the governor over his statewide mask mandates and other pandemic-control measures.
At a time when hundreds of Wisconsin residents are dying from COVID-19 every week and when thousands are hospitalized across the state, the Assembly knuckleheads have set sail with a proposal that is reminiscent of a Scott Walker-era divide-and-conquer power grab.
At once, the proposal would diminish the authority of both the state’s top public health officials and duly-elected local school boards.
It would give the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee authority over how the state should distribute a COVID-19 vaccine and oversight of federal COVID-19 funds. The governor had broad oversight over the state's share of the first federal COVID-19 bill. These proposals come from those who have opposed public health pandemic guidance at every step. Does anyone really trust how they would handle vaccine distribution?
The plan probably has a few good elements, but it’s hard not to see it as a cudgel that would be used to bash public employees once again and hammer local governments seeking to deal with the health crisis. It would enact restrictions on state and local governments seeking to limit crowds. It would limit the power of local health offices to order business closures and restrict capacity at businesses in response to COVID-19 surges. Of course, it would also prohibit state and local health authorities from prohibiting any kinds of gatherings in churches.
If local school boards don’t comply with the ham-handed rules, they would have state aids slashed. This, at a time when local governments are swimming in pandemic-caused debt and begging for state help.
Worst, in what amounts to a cynical admission that the plan is deadly, it would seek to protect schools from civil lawsuits connected to someone who dies due to exposure or possible exposure to COVID-19 while on school grounds. The state, of course, already enjoys such protection, so there was no need to offer it in the case of state employees and all those who visit and provide services to state offices. Let’s be clear, though: The plan is just as deadly for all of those people.
The plan does not apply to the University of Wisconsin System. One can only assume that’s because former Gov. Tommy Thompson is running the system these days, and Vos and his minions don’t want to mess with him. It would be interesting to get Thompson’s spin on what some are calling the Assembly Republicans’ “COVID-19 spreading plan.” Thompson served as secretary of Health and Human Services in the Bush administration and was given high marks for his work in the areas of infectious diseases.
The state Senate, also controlled by Republicans, offered a much more tempered proposal last week. And Gov. Evers has one four-letter word that will protect the citizens of Wisconsin: Veto. But that doesn’t make the Assembly plan any less revolting.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!