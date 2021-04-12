Bill Berry: Another chapter in the Central Sands water use saga

STEVENS POINT — When it comes to water use conflicts, no region in Wisconsin can top the so-called Central Sands.
In the latest chapter, the Department of Natural Resources has released the draft report of a legislatively mandated study on the impacts of high-capacity wells on three lakes in Waushara County. The results, not surprisingly, confirm earlier studies that link groundwater extraction by high-capacity wells to surface water depletion. The DNR recommends establishing a water use district to address the needs of multiple stakeholders. Irrigated agriculture is by far the largest, though not the only, water user in the region. A water-use district would seek to find consensus among stakeholders about how to manage water use for multiple purposes, balancing conservation and economic needs. These districts work in other regions of the country, but there are no guarantees here.
Legislators in 2017 required the DNR to look closely at the impacts on Pleasant, Plainfield and Long lakes in Waushara County. The report notes that water levels fluctuate over time, but it directly links irrigated agriculture from hundreds of wells to reduced water levels on Long Lake and Plainfield Lake.
The DNR will hold a virtual public hearing on the study and recommendations on April 28, and public comments are being accepted until May 7. Then the DNR will submit recommendations to the Republican-controlled Legislature, which has shown little inclination to limit the dramatic growth of water taking in the region. Who knows, maybe something has changed. But don’t bet the lake home on it.
Let’s pause, though, to celebrate the fact that science is once more guiding work by the DNR and other state agencies. Former Attorney General Brad Schimel had limited the DNR’s authority to use science-based tools to consider cumulative impacts of high-capacity wells on surface waters. Current Attorney General Josh Kaul reversed that opinion. Kaul’s action is in line with a 2011 Supreme Court ruling, known as the Lake Beulah decision, that says the agency has the authority to consider when high-capacity wells harm state waters.
And while this study is about water quantity, the DNR is also fashioning new science-based rules for the application of commercial fertilizer and manure on agricultural lands in sensitive areas like the Central Sands and other parts of the state where soils and bedrock make groundwater vulnerable to pollution.
The Supreme Court isn’t done weighing in, though. On Monday, it began hearing oral arguments in one of two cases that could determine whether the DNR can place limits on agriculture to protect groundwater quantity and quality. The cases include a challenge brought by the environmental group Clean Wisconsin over the approval of eight high-capacity wells in the Central Sands region between 2014 and 2015.
All of this is complicated by the fact that agriculture is one of the main drivers of the state’s economy, and the Central Sands region is home to a thriving potato and vegetable growing industry. Propelling the industry is irrigated water, one of the few variables growers can control.
For their part, conservationists called the Central Sands report encouraging. By showing significant impacts on two of the three lakes, the report is a step in the right direction, said George Kraft, an emeritus professor of water resources at UW-Stevens Point.
“This means something, because in Wisconsin law, you’re not allowed to significantly impact water bodies, at least navigable ones, for other users,” Kraft, who is among scientists reviewing the report for Green Fire, a state conservation group said.
The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association has yet to comment on the study.
So, once again, the Central Sands region is the focus of conflict on water use. The 1.75-million-acre area in parts of eight counties east of the Wisconsin River features sandy soils that overlay a vast aquifer. It was good science in the 1980s that told us pesticides and other chemicals were leaching into the aquifer. That led to the creation of Wisconsin’s ground water quality law, a model for other states.
But nothing will be easy going forward. As the DNR report notes, “The impact and the complexity of the issue only increases when we consider that there are 19 additional lakes and three streams within the vicinity of Long Lake, many of which are likely to be impacted by some of the same high-capacity wells. This overlap of impacts becomes more complex when we consider that there are 3,100 high-capacity wells, over 300 lakes and many thousands of stream miles in the Central Sands Region.”
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
