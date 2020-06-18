Bill Berry: After 'City Pages' sale, Tammy Stezenski reflects on launching the Wausau alt weekly

STEVENS POINT — Tammy Stezenski was a 25-year-old reporter at the Wausau Daily Herald when she and another young colleague decided Wausau and central Wisconsin were a lot more fun and interesting than area media was portraying.
So Stezenski and Mary Jo Kewley decided to do something about it. They started City Pages, an alternative weekly that published its first edition on April 1, 1993. Kewley left after the paper got off the ground. Stezenski stayed on as publisher/editor as City Pages thrived and grew to a weekly circulation of 18,000 with a style all its own.
“City Pages is an event every Thursday. We always try to have one thing that’s delightful,” she said in a recent interview.
Earlier this year, somewhere around 10,000 editions since its founding, Stezenski decided her teenaged sons deserved more of her time. She sold City Pages to Waupaca-based Multi Media Channels, staying on as managing editor.
I caught up with the farm girl from Shawano County just after the sale and asked her to reflect on the ride.
“I was too young to know better,” she said of the startup days. “Alt weeklies were more common then. They sought to capture young readers. We loved (Madison's) Isthmus. We felt like no one around here was covering the other side, the fun and interesting stuff.”
So, the young reporters developed a solid business plan with the help of an attorney and accountant and went looking for some backing.
“The first bank we went to, the banker, a 60-something white guy dismissed us as young chicks. He asked questions like, ‘What happens when you start having babies?’ ‘Don’t you want to get married some day?’ He essentially refused us a loan, even though the amount was small and completely covered by collateral.”
They took the business plan to another bank. “They said, ‘Hey, this is great.’”
Off they went.
“It took us a while to make money. We were a cross between a newspaper and a magazine,” she said.
City Pages sought a balance between news and arts/entertainment. And as it flourished, Stezenski managed to balance a lot of hard work with an eye for emerging trends, interesting stories and, of course, fun. As for the work part, she said: “I grew up milking cows. I baled hay and shoveled shit. I was not one of those dairy princesses.”
And while she relishes the fun stuff, she’s proud of City Pages’ news coverage.
“News was always part of the equation. We were the first media in the state to report about the mercury problem” in state waters and fish, she said. Sometimes, the coverage produced colorful anecdotes. In 1994, one of the subjects of a cover story on rundown rental housing was miffed, so he engaged an accomplice to steal the paper at outlets around Wausau.
“We got reports immediately, so I went out and drove down Grand Avenue (Wausau’s main street). I saw the perpetrator, squealed into a U-turn and chased him down. The next day, that was in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.”
Over the years, she has given reporters a lot of leeway in deciding on cover stories and news briefs. But to this day, she continues to eyeball all the copy.
Does she see herself as a role model for women entrepreneurs? “I didn’t set out to do that, but if so, fine. I just do my work. Nowadays, there are so many more women in business.” She has made presentations to budding entrepreneurs over the years. “I tell people it’s a lot of good, bad and ugly, especially on the business side.”
There’s a web site, of course, but the print edition is still the mainstay. She resisted shifting completely to digital because “We didn’t have the staff to do it right. And we didn’t want to take away from our publication. I didn’t have faith we could make money. And our circulation was going up. Why would I ignore that?”
Last week, she was laboring over the publication’s annual summer magazine with its calendars and guides.
“Let me tell you, it’s a shit storm to do an accurate, comprehensive calendar of events in this era of cancellations and rescheduling. But readers are counting on us, so onward.”
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
