Bill Berry: After 'City Pages' sale, Tammy Stezenski reflects on launching the Wausau alt weekly

“We got reports immediately, so I went out and drove down Grand Avenue (Wausau’s main street). I saw the perpetrator, squealed into a U-turn and chased him down. The next day, that was in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.”

Over the years, she has given reporters a lot of leeway in deciding on cover stories and news briefs. But to this day, she continues to eyeball all the copy.

Does she see herself as a role model for women entrepreneurs? “I didn’t set out to do that, but if so, fine. I just do my work. Nowadays, there are so many more women in business.” She has made presentations to budding entrepreneurs over the years. “I tell people it’s a lot of good, bad and ugly, especially on the business side.”

There’s a web site, of course, but the print edition is still the mainstay. She resisted shifting completely to digital because “We didn’t have the staff to do it right. And we didn’t want to take away from our publication. I didn’t have faith we could make money. And our circulation was going up. Why would I ignore that?”

Last week, she was laboring over the publication’s annual summer magazine with its calendars and guides.