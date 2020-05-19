Bill Berry: A story of some 'regular folks' for Chief Justice Roggensack

STEVENS POINT — Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack may not think people who work in meatpacking plants are regular folks, but many of the rest of us do.
Before the infamous ruling last week ending Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order, Roggensack had already earned scorn for her comments about workers in Brown County where COVID-19 had surged. She said during a court hearing, “These were due to the meatpacking, though. That’s where Brown County got the flare. It wasn’t just the regular folks in Brown County.”
I’m guessing Roggensack has never met or interacted with any of the thousands of “not regular” folks who work at these places. My wife and I have, and we’re proud to say so. A few years ago, we served as a host family to an entry student at the local university. It’s a program designed for students from families that had no previous experience with college. There are a lot of kids in that category. At some Wisconsin universities, almost half the students are the first in their families to attend college.
Our student was from Green Bay and of Mexican heritage. We met her parents and consoled her mother, who was already feeling lonely about sending her daughter off to college. Her father worked at JBS Packerland and had to get back for a shift.
Shy but obviously bright, our guest stayed with us for a couple of nights. We enjoyed the time and wished her well on her journey. We took her out for a meal or two after that, but soon she was happily absorbed in college life. Just before Christmas, we took her to our favorite Mexican restaurant, and she showed us photos of the family home and its extensive light display. Their home was a few blocks from where I grew up. Just a regular neighborhood.
A few days later, as students were heading home for the holiday break, our doorbell rang, and when I opened the door, I was greeted by her mother and father. He handed me a beef tenderloin sealed in plastic. It was their way of saying thank you, and it was touching. We shared it at my wife’s large family Christmas gathering.
In subsequent years, our student went on to successes in school and in extracurriculars. When the pandemic hit, my wife reached out to her inquiring about her family’s well-being but didn’t hear back. So, we wait to learn how they are faring.
That is the story of one regular family and its efforts to succeed in their adopted country. There are thousands of similar ones across the country. I wish I knew more of them.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
