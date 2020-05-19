Bill Berry: A story of some 'regular folks' for Chief Justice Roggensack

STEVENS POINT — Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack may not think people who work in meatpacking plants are regular folks, but many of the rest of us do.

Before the infamous ruling last week ending Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order, Roggensack had already earned scorn for her comments about workers in Brown County where COVID-19 had surged. She said during a court hearing, “These were due to the meatpacking, though. That’s where Brown County got the flare. It wasn’t just the regular folks in Brown County.”

I’m guessing Roggensack has never met or interacted with any of the thousands of “not regular” folks who work at these places. My wife and I have, and we’re proud to say so. A few years ago, we served as a host family to an entry student at the local university. It’s a program designed for students from families that had no previous experience with college. There are a lot of kids in that category. At some Wisconsin universities, almost half the students are the first in their families to attend college.

Our student was from Green Bay and of Mexican heritage. We met her parents and consoled her mother, who was already feeling lonely about sending her daughter off to college. Her father worked at JBS Packerland and had to get back for a shift.