Bill Berry: A new opportunity for a steady state economy

STEVENS POINT — Brian Czech sees some silver linings in the COVID-19 pandemic. For one thing, it gives us a chance to reconsider the folly of an economy based on unsustainable, ever-increasing growth, said the founder and executive director of the Center for the Advancement of the Steady State Economy.
Czech and I met at a national conservation conference around the time he was founding CASSE in 2003. He talked in great detail about what would become his life’s work. Czech grew up in Green Bay, got his undergraduate degree at UW-Madison and went on to earn advanced degrees elsewhere. When we met, he was the first-ever conservation biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. These days, he manages CASSE in Arlington, Virginia, and is a visiting professor of natural resource economics in the Virginia Tech National Capitol Region.
I caught up with him via phone recently and asked him to explain steady state economics for a dummy like me.
“It helps to remind ourselves what economic growth is — increasing consumption and production of goods in the aggregate. That entails increasing population and/or personal consumption. It’s indicated by growing the Gross Domestic Product,” he told me.
As CASSE notes, such continuous growth on a finite planet is wishful thinking and harmful in many ways.
“It’s easy to see what a steady state economy is — stabilized production and consumption in the aggregate, and stability of the GDP,” Czech said.
A steady state economy, then, is an economy of stable or mildly fluctuating size.
That’s what the organization he founded works for, on the international, national and local scale. On a national level, “you need policy reform in addition to consumer reform.” So, how do we get there?
“From the supply side and the demand side. There are two sides to the coin, and both have to be dealt with. From the demand side, the biggest thing is raising awareness about the limits to growth and the fundamental conflict of pushing for growth with the other really important things — environmental protection, economic sustainability, natural and international sustainability.”
On the supply side, CASSE has a long-term goal of amending the national Full Employment and Balanced Growth Act to incorporate the principles of a steady state economy. Passed in 1978, that act amended an earlier employment act to enshrine growth as a national goal.
“That got the U.S. government formally into the growth game,” Czech said. “At CASSE, we want to lead the charge for a 21st century employment act, and we’re going to call it the Full and Sustainable Employment Act.”
The group has no illusions about how long this change will take, Czech said. He figures it could be a couple of decades.
As CASSE has grown in size and influence, it has also looked to the micro level.
“We’ve tried this county-faced program, the Keep Our Counties Great Campaign. We’re saying, wait a minute, we like our county. Let’s keep it great by transitioning away from destructive growth into a steady state economy," Czech said.
Is this all pie in the sky? Not really. What’s wrong with thinking about how to sustain an economy for the benefit of all people and a finite planet? As the fragility of the growth-at-all-costs economy has been exposed in a few short months, maybe the time has come for what Czech has worked for so tirelessly.
In a recent post on the CASSE web site, he wrote, “COVID-19 has done in a deadly way what steady-state economists would prescribe in a healthy way: putting the brakes on a runaway economy. In fact, the pandemic has slammed on the brakes and jammed the GDP gearstick into reverse. It has ushered us into a recession that will be pronounced and protracted. In a COVID-caused recession, it’s nature at bat, not the Fed. In these dark times, any source of comfort is welcome. Steady-state economists offer one of the only economic comforts to be found, a bona fide silver lining that warrants inspection by the mainstream media, public, and policymakers.”
At a time of such economic pain and disruption, heaped atop social stratification and disparity, Czech’s life work is worth studying. A brief newspaper column can’t do justice, but check out the CASSE website for an in-depth look.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
