Bill Berry: A new opportunity for a steady state economy

“We’ve tried this county-faced program, the Keep Our Counties Great Campaign. We’re saying, wait a minute, we like our county. Let’s keep it great by transitioning away from destructive growth into a steady state economy," Czech said.

Is this all pie in the sky? Not really. What’s wrong with thinking about how to sustain an economy for the benefit of all people and a finite planet? As the fragility of the growth-at-all-costs economy has been exposed in a few short months, maybe the time has come for what Czech has worked for so tirelessly.

In a recent post on the CASSE web site, he wrote, “COVID-19 has done in a deadly way what steady-state economists would prescribe in a healthy way: putting the brakes on a runaway economy. In fact, the pandemic has slammed on the brakes and jammed the GDP gearstick into reverse. It has ushered us into a recession that will be pronounced and protracted. In a COVID-caused recession, it’s nature at bat, not the Fed. In these dark times, any source of comfort is welcome. Steady-state economists offer one of the only economic comforts to be found, a bona fide silver lining that warrants inspection by the mainstream media, public, and policymakers.”