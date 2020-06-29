Bill Berry: A more equitable business landscape could emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic

STEVENS POINT — Since Ohio-based Verso announced in early June that it was closing paper mills in Wisconsin Rapids and Duluth, community groups in both locations have scrambled to try to save some of the 1,000-plus jobs lost at the mills.
Verso cited the decline in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. That might have been the last straw, but the publicly traded company was already struggling. It declared bankruptcy in 2016 and has been exploring the sale of some of its mills for several years.
As community groups look for options, the state will undoubtedly be called upon to provide assistance to get the mills up and running again. Any state help should focus heavily on Wisconsin jobs, not the fortunes of the company’s New York Stock Exchange investors. We’re all too familiar with giveaways and concessions to companies with distant corporate offices. Often as not, they don’t work, whether it’s paper mills along the Fox and Wisconsin rivers, the GM auto plant in Janesville or any number of other businesses that have shuttered or left after local folks bent over backwards to keep them here.
The pandemic has exposed an array of weaknesses in our economy. It surely has made it clear that the ups and downs of Wall Street have little to do with the lives of average Americans. And with the unemployment rate here and in the nation in double digits, not to mention vast under-employment, we read reports of some corporate executives pocketing massive bonuses. While many corporations are exemplary citizens in this time, and many executives have taken pay cuts, the pain is acute for the average workers.
That pain was here before the pandemic, too, and a lot of politicians rode it into office by claiming government was the culprit. When things go bad, though, time and again we look to government to solve the worst problems.
Now would be a good time for tying government incentives to business models that take care of the people who labor to make companies successful. It would be a huge lift for employees to buy and operate the Wisconsin Rapids and Duluth mills, but there are models. They haven’t always been successful, but in some cases, companies have been saved when employees took over ownership.
One example is Worzalla Publishing in Stevens Point, a historic business formed in 1892. In the spring of 1985, employees acquired a third of the shares of the company and created an employee stock option plan. By the end of 1986, employees acquired the remaining two-thirds shares, making it a 100-percent employee-owned company. The road hasn’t always been smooth, but in addition to remaining a strong competitor in the challenging book printing business, Worzalla has been recognized nationally as an exemplary workplace.
There are other examples. Profit-sharing was once a mainstay of American corporations, born of economic uncertainty early in the 20th century. When companies did well, employees earned a share of the profit. Conversely, when things were bad, payroll costs declined and layoffs were sometimes avoided. The scheme didn’t always work, but it benefited many thousands of 20th century workers. Profit-sharing disappeared with hostile takeovers that promised higher returns on investment by slashing jobs, pay cuts, automation and union busting. And how did that turn out?
Finally, there’s the cooperative business model, in which a co-op is owned and controlled by those who use its products or services. Again, not perfect, but co-ops operate more for the benefit of members than to earn profits for investors.
Pandemics produce all sorts of changes. One ray of hope might be a more equitable business landscape.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!