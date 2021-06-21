Bill Berry: A look back at a career from the other side of 70

STEVENS POINT — One recent day, I was startled awake to find myself 70 years old.
What? Yes, my knees ache from a life lived at high speed. My hairline is well on its receding path. And I’m regularly greeted with “Hey, old man,” as if I need to be reminded of my membership in the Baby Boomer generation so loathed by younger cohorts.
Still and all, 70? This knocked me off my stride a bit, but after being showered with affection by loved ones, it got better. It also helped to know that Bob Dylan shared his latest album, the brilliant “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” at age 79. Dylan, now 80, has been a guiding spirit since the 1960s, when as a high school jock I would zone out on “Blonde on Blonde” to calm nerves before basketball and football games.
Yes, Dylan helped, but on the other hand, I recently had a collection of essays spanning a lifetime rejected not once, but twice, by publishers, who suggested self-publication. No chance. I thought the essays were marker posts from an interesting life and its lessons, but on further reflection decided it was OK that they were nothing special. Besides, anyone who has made a living as a writer knows rejection.
It greeted me when seeking my first writing job. Packing an undergraduate degree from UW-River Falls and secure that my ample skills would be apparent, I headed for Madison to fulfill my biggest aspiration: to write for The Capital Times. John Patrick Hunter was the executive editor then, and he flung open a filing cabinet to reveal a huge stack of resumes. He was kind enough in trying to explain there were no jobs for someone of my abilities, but then he was distracted as the phone rang and he got into an expletive-laced shouting match with someone in the production department. At least I got a chance to meet that colorful fellow, who I would later get to know as a colleague.
Eventually, the Wausau Daily Herald offered me a cub reporting job in its Merrill bureau. Ego packed away, I headed for Merrill, of which my predecessor in the job said, “I hate to tell you, but this is a dog of a city.” Cap Times founder William T. Evjue was from Merrill, so it couldn’t be all bad, I thought. It wasn’t terrible, and I became fond of many Merrillites, though they kept reminding me that I worked for “that Wausau paper.”
Soon I was promoted to a sports reporter job in Wausau, which might well have been the New York Times for the way my wife and I reacted. I struggled as a sports reporter, mostly because I couldn’t keep stats, but before too long, there was an opening on the news side, and thus began some of my favorite years. I was actually pretty good at most aspects of that job and got some plum assignments, especially the environmental beat in the days when newspapers had such things. That set me to dreaming about a life of writing about conservation. Instead, I found myself “promoted” to editor positions at stops in Janesville and Stevens Point.
I wasn’t a particularly good editor, and in a few years, I realized that chasing commas and taking complaints wasn’t fulfilling. Fate intervened, and when the locally owned Stevens Point Journal was sold to the dastardly Thomson Newspaper Group in 1997, I walked out the door. A friend hooked me up with contract communication work in the agricultural conservation field, and a dream was achieved, leading to fulfillment, learning, and travel to places I would otherwise never have seen.
Still, I hung onto my favorite part of newspaper work – writing columns for several outlets. One of them is The Capital Times, thanks to a door opened by my longtime friend, Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel. The Cap Times has been in my heart all these years, and its local, state and national audience provides opportunities to touch on an endless array of topics. It's not uncommon to get feedback from a few miles up the road or a faraway state. Still, the rules of journalism remain the same, whether in Merrill, Madison or anywhere else: Do your homework, tell the truth, kick a few cans and have some fun.
So, in a way, some dreams were accomplished. As for being 70, I was greeted as I write this by a report of a new study that says humans probably cannot amend aging at all because of biological constraints. People are living longer due to mostly to reduced mortality at younger ages, the study says.
As if most people at 70 or 80 can’t confirm this is not the new 40 or 50. So be it, as long as we have tolerable health, loved ones and good friends. If I have any advice to offer from my experiences so far, it would be this: Be kind to others, and don’t give up on your aspirations. If you’re lucky, you might achieve some. If not, oh well, it’s worth a try.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
