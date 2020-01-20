Bill Berry: A little story about Ed Garvey, Mark Murphy and the Green Bay Packers

STEVENS POINT — At this writing, I had no idea how the Green Bay Packers would fare in San Francisco Sunday. But this little story involving Packers President Mark Murphy is worth sharing, regardless.
It was March 4, 2017, and a big crowd was gathered at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison for the funeral of Ed Garvey, the longtime progressive spark plug and sometimes gadfly who made politics seem fun, even though he took it seriously. Garvey was a personal friend, so I made the trip.
The crowd was predictably full of Madison progressives and some not-so-progressives. People mingled and talked after the service. For some reason, one guy stood all alone. It was Murphy, all 6-foot-4 of him. He had driven to Madison to pay respects to Garvey and his family.
Having honed the journalistic trait of not being in awe of important people, I went over and struck up conversation with Murphy. After all, I had grown up in Green Bay where you couldn’t ignore the Packers if you wanted. We had a nice chat, although I think I did most of the talking. I told him some Packers stories from back when, like the time a friend and I jumped onto the field as kids after a 1960s playoff win, only to see a guy steal Vince Lombardi’s hat — then watch left guard Fuzzy Thurston chase the guy down, grab him by the nape of his neck, retrieve the hat and return it to Lombardi as though they had practiced the play. I added that my friend’s name was Maloney, to which Murphy flashed a big Irish grin.
Later that day, when folks gathered at another venue to share Garvey stories and tributes, Murphy stood in a long line of folks who wanted to say something. But others took too long, and he had to leave. It seemed odd that he would be put in that position, but maybe people didn’t recognize him. He didn’t look anything like Barry Alvarez, after all.
Why would Murphy, a former safety with the Washington Redskins, where he helped the team win a Super Bowl and earned All Pro honors, bother to drive alone and almost unnoticed to Garvey’s funeral? Garvey was executive director of the NFL Players Association for 12 years. Murphy was the Redskins' representative to the association and served on the bargaining committee in the players' strike that caused the cancellation of seven games during the 1982 season. Many suspect the Redskins' decision to cut Murphy after the 1983 season and the reluctance of any other team to sign him was payback for his union activity.
So, there was Mark Murphy in 2017, at the funeral of another Irish guy — his old associate, Ed Garvey. We had a brief written exchange after the meeting, and when I leave this earth, my survivors will find the card Murphy sent me. Hey, I’m just a kid who grew up in Titletown.
One of things Murphy said in that card stuck with me and explained his presence in Madison.
“People don’t realize how much he did for players, and how hard it was to make gains back then,” he wrote.
Green Bay isn’t the most exotic place to play for an NFL team. Most of the Packers players probably have never heard of Ed Garvey. But that comment tells me they’re better off than their peers in other cities as long as Murphy’s in charge.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.