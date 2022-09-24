Beverly Gray: Abortion saved my grandmother’s life in the 1970s

Legislators, please listen to doctors.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional protection for safe and legal abortion, we’ve seen an avalanche of news about lives harmed by the resulting abortion bans across the country. As a physician who provides abortion care as part of my medical practice, I fear for the health of women if more state legislatures go down the same road and enact extreme abortion bans.

To understand what is at stake, here are some real examples of what I see in my clinic:

I care for patients facing new diagnoses of cancer, where abortion care can save or extend their life. An abortion allows them to start treatment and spend valuable time with family.

I care for patients whose lives are in danger due to dire medical emergencies such as severe kidney or heart disease, molar pregnancy or life-threatening infection. Access to safe and legal abortion care is critical to saving their lives.

I care for adolescents and teens with unplanned pregnancies, sometimes the result of rape or incest. Abortion care can give these teens their lives and futures back.

I care for parents who struggle to provide for the families they already have. More than half of women seeking abortion care already have children and many live in poverty.

I care for patients who have received devastating news about lethal birth defects. The ultrasound that should be a happy event can be the source of great sadness and lead to an unexpected, excruciating choice. But it’s their choice to make.

Many patients I care for simply want autonomy over their bodies and the freedom to make the best decisions for themselves.

In my state of North Carolina, our patients already face tremendous challenges accessing abortion care, including:

A mandatory waiting period of 72 hours.

No abortion provider in 91 counties.

Limited resources making care unaffordable.

Inequities in care that disproportionately impact communities of color.

More abortion bans will further these inequities.

Many of us know someone who has had an abortion. For me, that person was my grandmother, who was diagnosed with an unplanned pregnancy and cervical cancer in the early 1970s. At that time, North Carolina allowed abortion in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother. My grandmother received care that saved her life, and I am a better person for knowing and being loved by her.

I am honored to care for my patients and provide access to safe, evidence-based care. Our patients are the experts of their lives, and they deserve to make health care decisions with the guidance of their health care provider — and without political meddling.

When doctors say that access to safe and legal abortion saves lives, we mean it. And we beg that you listen.