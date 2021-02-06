 Skip to main content
Bernie's shadow wins this week's caption contest
YOU TOON

Bernie's shadow wins this week's caption contest

Winning Bernie You Toon

Amy Snyder of Janesville is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Amy!

Her caption about Bernie Sanders on the Terrace beat out more than 100 entries. Snyder wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Sue Burdick

  • of Madison: “Just imagine all the nuts we could hide in those mittens!”

Jim Flaherty

  • of McFarland: “I’m not surprised. He’s always been a big supporter of unions.”

Dick Rogers

  • of Fennimore: “Bernie’s not frozen out of politics — he’s ‘Biden’ his time.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

