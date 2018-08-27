I’m a student. I just graduated from Madison Community Montessori School, and I’m going into my freshman year of high school.
At my school, I was not given grades until seventh grade.
Before grades, my experience was one of self-directed learning. We spent time doing all kinds of work, doing work for the sake of doing it well. One of the biggest parts of the first- through sixth-grades in Montessori schools is small projects students do on any topic that they choose. These projects allow students to explore their passions in a low-pressure environment.
Before we got graded starting in seventh grade, I wrote papers in order to write a good paper, but after grading began, I wrote them to get a good grade. Those things may be related, but they are very different. Our school graded papers using a rubric that measured spelling, grammar, and adherence to structure. With this rubric, one could write papers with little substance that got As.
One could make a more complicated rubric, but there will always be a conflict between the incentive of grades and the goal of learning. Students are required to go for the grades, not learning.
The school system should prioritize giving students the incentive to learn. People who support grading think of them as that incentive. The teacher focuses on providing learning, using grades to coax the student in that direction.
But now, grades have become the end goal. Teachers, students, administrators and more are all beholden to the grade. Nobody has their eyes on the real prize: learning.
Grades have another effect: Many brilliant young minds consider themselves dumb, in one subject or in general. In a lot of cases, these people are just bad at taking tests. They fail tests, and the system treats them as if they are dumb.
So what is the solution? Well, there are two areas where we can improve: how we give students feedback, and how we think about grades.
One important aspect of the solution is for teachers to introduce gradeless classrooms. A gradeless classroom in a traditional school? Yes. The gradeless classroom may be slightly misnamed — it actually gives one grade, at the end of the semester. This grade is determined by the student and the teacher sitting down together, reviewing the student’s work over the semester (which was not graded) and deciding, together, what the student’s grade should be.
Another approach is gradeless schools. In the fall, I’ll be attending Clark Street Community School, a gradeless school that uses project-based learning. The stereotype around Clark Street is that it’s for dumb kids. I don’t believe that’s true. All of the Clark Street students I’ve met have been really intelligent and incredibly engaged in their learning in a way that students at traditional schools aren’t always.
The final approach to solving the grading problem is to change the way we think about grades. Students are trained to place a lot of value on their grades, which is not an effective way to judge students’ abilities.
This final approach is where I’m focusing my activism efforts. I’ve been attending a summer program called Rise Up and Write, where we work on different activism projects. Mine is a campaign against grades.
Our school system is failing students — but there are solutions.
Bennett Jester, of the town of Springdale, graduated from Madison Montessori Community School in Middleton, and will be entering ninth grade at Clark Street Community School in Middleton this fall.
