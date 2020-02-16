Ben Wikler: Wisconsinites must stand together against Trump's attacks on our social safety net

If you work hard and pay your dues, you should be able to retire with dignity. In the wealthiest country in the world, no child should go hungry. And the most vulnerable among us shouldn’t be left to fend for themselves. Those are basic values held by nearly every American — values etched into law in the form of the earned-benefit programs that form the core of our safety net and a pillar holding up the middle class: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and SNAP. Protecting those values is a sacred covenant for our elected officials.
When Donald Trump ran for president, he vowed that he wouldn’t be like other Republicans — that he would, in fact, uphold this pact. When he visited Appleton in 2016, Trump drew a sharp line between himself and the rest of the GOP: “They want to take your Medicare, take your Social Security, cut the hell out of it. I'm not going to do that. … As sure as you're sitting there, you're keeping your Social Security. You've been paying in all your lives. You're going to keep your Social Security and your Medicare.”
It wasn’t an isolated incident. In May 2015, he tweeted, “I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid.” It was a promise he repeated over and over, at rallies and online.
But it was a lie.
As soon as he came into office, Trump set about shattering his promise to protect these vital and enormously popular programs. His first mission as president was to destroy Medicaid as part of his bid to shred the Affordable Care Act. And this Monday, he released a budget proposal that illustrates just how far-reaching his cuts on earned benefit programs would be, if he had his way: he proposed nearly a trillion dollars in cuts — deep slashes that would ruin countless lives.
True to form, he accompanied his budget proposal with a bald-faced falsehood on Twitter: he claimed “We will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare in Fiscal 2021 Budget.”
More than 1.2 million Wisconsinites rely on Social Security. 1.1 million Wisconsinites rely on Medicare. And five in nine nursing home residents, one in three children, one in eight adults, and one in three people with disabilities rely on Medicaid. If Trump achieves his vision, nearly every Wisconsin family will be harmed. In no small part because Trump has refused to take action on prescription drug prices, Wisconsinites already face agonizing choices about whether to follow their doctors’ orders or buy enough food for their families. These cuts would make those impossible decisions even more heart-wrenching.
But Trump isn’t content to simply attack the middle class. He’s reserving some of the most vicious cuts for the neediest among us.
It shouldn’t be a political fight to make sure our children get the nutrition they need to pay attention in class, run around with their friends and not have to focus on hunger pains or the worry of when they’ll get their next meal. But that’s exactly what Trump is trying to do as he threatens the basic food security 315,000 of our state’s children get through SNAP. His cruelty is endless.
What makes Trump’s budget proposal even more nefarious is that he is using these cuts to pay for an extension of the more than $1 trillion in tax breaks he gave the richest Americans and corporations. He is purposefully putting Wisconsinites and Americans everywhere in harm's way simply so that Mar-a-Lago millionaires can buy another yacht.
There are millions of Wisconsinites who will suffer if Trump gets his way this time. Now imagine what he’d do with four more years — four more budgets with these programs slashed and burned. Four more years as millions of our friends and neighbors wonder what happens when Trump cuts their Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and SNAP.
Democrats, Independents, and Republicans all know someone they care about who relies on these programs. So whether it is for yourself, your family or your friends, we need to stand up together against Trump’s broken promises — and for the values, far deeper than politics, that make us a community worth fighting for.
Ben Wikler is chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
