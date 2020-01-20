Ben Jacobs: Media restrictions will leave voters less informed about impeachment

For senators, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump represents the most important vote they will take in office, save, perhaps a declaration of war. However when the Senate convenes on Tuesday with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding, Senators will face less scrutiny than they would on a normal work day when the topic of debate might be the confirmation of the Ambassador to Uzbekistan or an appointment to the District Court of Guam.
This is because reporters covering the Senate will be under restrictions more severe than normal. Reporters will be penned in roped-off spaces and unable to freely interview senators. Already the Capitol Police have interrupted journalists in conversation with senators. In addition, reporters, who are already subject to a security sweep when entering the Capitol, will face another each time they enter the press gallery overlooking the Senate chamber. The result is to make it difficult for members of the press to come and go from their perch above the Senate dais.
These limitations may seem minor. After all, almost everyone endures petty grievances and indignities in their workplace, so why should a Capitol Hill reporter’s lot be any different? The issue is that this is not a petty hassle just for reporters. Instead, it affects us all.
By restricting access, it makes it more difficult to question senators during this crucial historical moment. Obviously, there are no guarantees that any elected official will answer questions. But even their silence can speak volumes.
This was displayed last week when appointed Arizona Sen. Martha McSally responded to a simple yes or no question about whether she supported the Senate calling witnesses by launching into an apparently pre-planned criticism of the reporter as a distraction. She didn't answer the question, but her dodge revealed a lot.
It is senators like McSally, a swing state Republican up for re-election in 2020, who it is most important to get on the record. These limitations are the most restrictive for those reporters seeking answers from them. After all, the caveat is that any senator who wants to go out of their way to speak to reporters can do so.
There are always some senators who actively seek the limelight. Some are insightful. Some are attention-craved. Some are both. These restrictions mean that their voices will get more prominence in coverage of the trial as other voices will not be heard. They are not necessarily the most important voices or the most consequential figures. But they are the ones who want to see their names in print.
A Senate trial filtered through a small number of voices does a disservice to voters. Americans will never be able to see inside the souls of their elected officials. Unlike a reality show, there are no booths in the Capitol where senators can bare their souls everyday. But every kernel of new information benefits the public.
The restrictions aren’t fatal to rigorous coverage of the trial, let alone to freedom of the press in general. They are as much a product of security theater than any animus toward the press. But they do harm the public’s ability to hold their senators to account. At a time when Americans from all political persuasions are transfixed by the drama in Washington, D.C. and have strong feelings regardless of their partisan camp, there should be more accountability on Capitol Hill, not less. Every little bit matters. There is still time for the Senate to roll back these restrictions. They do not do anything to protect fairness, but instead they serve to leave voters less informed at an important moment in American history.
Ben Jacobs is a political reporter in Washington, D.C.
