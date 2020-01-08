Ben Jacobs: Andrew Yang is already a winner in the Democratic primary

A month before the Iowa caucuses, there is already a clear winner in the Democratic primary: Andrew Yang.
The New York businessman has become an internet sensation with fervent support for his campaign from the “Yang Gang.” His combination of dark pessimism about automation and proselytizing for a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every American has won Yang a clear core of support in the 2020 race.
Yang is still not likely to be his party’s nominee, let alone to take the oath of office on Jan. 21, 2021, but his campaign has accomplished a historic first. Yang may have finally proven the adage that it is possible for anyone in the United States to become president.
In the modern political era, serious presidential contenders have either held elected office or possessed almost unfathomable wealth. For a political neophyte like Ross Perot or Donald Trump to have any success running for the Oval Office, they have had to spend tens of millions of dollars of their own fortune. Yang did not start his campaign with Trump’s wealth, let alone the former reality television host’s celebrity.
Instead, his presidential campaign started as the type of gadfly candidate familiar to political junkies but not to the public. He started running for president in 2017 and soon made himself a familiar sight at Democratic events in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire. He would give his stump speech spiel to polite interest, and repeat again and again his borderline cringe-worthy joke that he was “the opposite of Donald Trump: an Asian man who likes math.”
It is a role familiar to activists of early states who invariably treat any presidential hopeful politely. However, it’s not one with a track record of success. Prior to Yang, perhaps the most successful presidential candidate of this ilk was an Illinois Republican activist named John Cox, who ran for his party’s presidential nomination in 2008. His campaign disappeared in obscurity, but he succeeded well enough to become the GOP’s sacrificial lamb in the 2018 gubernatorial race in California.
Yang has long since transcended the role of gadfly. The businessman has appeared onstage at every primary debate so far and raised $16.5 million in the last fundraising period. He has built a professional campaign operation studded with veteran Democratic operatives, and attracted a loyal internet fan base that devotes itself to making online memes on his behalf. Yang has even attracted a host of celebrity endorsements, and sells campaign merchandise designed by actor and rapper Donald Glover.
For all of this, Yang is still firmly in the second tier of Democratic candidates. An average of national polls have him at only 3% with primary voters, and Yang is poised to miss the threshold for the next presidential debate because of the paucity of qualifying polls in early primary states.
But even if Yang’s campaign fizzles out long before the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, it still represents a remarkable achievement. In a field of two dozen candidates, Yang has stood out from the pack. While the campaigns of senators and governors have collapsed by wayside, Yang has only gained momentum. He didn’t start the race as someone with a gold-plated resume or a massive bank account. Instead, Yang began as an obscure citizen with one big idea and urgent desire to share it by showing up again and again at local Democratic Party soup suppers. Eventually, people started to listen.
Regardless of what one makes of Yang or his ideas, his success is remarkable. At a time when the airwaves are flooded with commercials from billionaire hopefuls and politics are more polarized than ever, Yang has somehow managed to break through in a way that veteran politicians have not. He may not make it to the White House, but he’s already a lot closer than anyone would have ever expected.
Ben Jacobs is a political reporter in Washington, D.C.
