BARABOO — Mom used to warn me about the dangers of having too much of a good thing. One piece of devil’s food cake can send you to heaven. Five pieces will leave you worshiping at a porcelain altar.
Here in America, we love our freedom. We enjoy the freedoms of speech and assembly, the freedom of religion, even the freedom to wear white buckskin shoes if we’re under 70 and not living in Florida. What a country.
But some Americans take freedom too far, to the point where their exercise of it infringes on the liberties of others. I wouldn’t care about your refusal to vaccinate your kids, except that it puts mine at risk of getting sick. When anti-vaccinators let their kids eat five slices of devil’s food, mine might end up hunched over the toilet.
Taken in by debunked junk science and inflamed by manufactured outrage online, anti-vaccinators are a tiny minority that’s growing at an alarming rate. Wisconsin’s Health Department reports that in the 1997-98 school year, 1.6 percent of students weren’t vaccinated. By the 2016-17 year, that figured had tripled. Nationwide, the percentage of children younger than 2 years old who haven’t received any vaccinations has quadrupled since 2001, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wisconsin is one of 18 states that allows parents to place unvaccinated children in schools by requesting non-medical exemptions. Parents can refuse vaccines on the basis of their personal beliefs. Some believe, mistakenly, that shots beget autism. This circumstance creates a dilemma, even for freedom-loving Yankees: Individual liberty, including the freedom to be wrong, is as American as grandma and Betsy Ross. But do we want either of them sneezing in our faces?
California banned non-medical exemptions in 2015 after a measles outbreak was traced to Disneyland. Some states that haven’t done so are seeing outbreaks of various communicable but preventable diseases. Last November in North Carolina, a chickenpox outbreak struck at a school where out of 152 students, 110 had not received the chickenpox vaccine. The majority of the kindergarten class had received exemptions. In Washington state, 66 people have been infected with measles, many of them from an anti-vaccination hot spot. Most are under 10 and not immunized.
Vaccines are 90 percent effective and have been repeatedly vetted. They’re so successful that in 2000 measles was declared eradicated in the United States. But around that time now-debunked research linked shots to autism in children and, despite considerable evidence to the contrary, a movement took hold. If Americans love anything more than freedom, it’s contrarian views and conspiracy theories: The government controls our minds through fluoridated water, it hid alien spacecraft in Area 51, it created Kanye West in a failed NASA experiment — anything that sends people running for their tin foil hats.
What’s scary is that the flames of the vaccination debate are being fanned by the same Twitter bots and trolls who helped that orange guy get elected president. Researchers looked at thousands of tweets sent from July 2014 until September 2017 and found several accounts sending vaccine tweets — both for and against vaccination — belonged to the same Russian trolls believed to have interfered in the 2016 election.
I don’t care if you want to believe the Earth is flat, the moon landing was staged in a television studio or the mob shot JFK. You’re entitled to your beliefs, misguided though they may be, until they affect others’ rights not to contract potentially fatal diseases. Refusing to vaccinate your children puts other students and entire communities at risk.
The World Health Organization calls “vaccine hesitancy” one of its top global health concerns of the year, which is a shame because outbreaks are avoidable tragedies. Just like deciding to gobble that third, fourth and fifth piece of cake.
Last school year, 91.8 percent of Wisconsin kindergartners received measles-mumps-rubella vaccines, according to the CDC. That’s down from 94.2 percent in 2009-10. Meanwhile, non-medical waivers on file increased from 3.1 percent to 5.2 percent. Anti-vaccinators may look like a threat too small to fret about, but that’s probably what people in the 14th century thought about rat fleas.
I’m all for personal liberty. It’s wonderful to live in a country where you can compare the commander in chief to a Cheeto and not get locked up. But Mom was right when she warned me about having too much of a good thing. She never let me have those third, fourth or fifth pieces of cake. And she made sure I got my shots.