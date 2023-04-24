This State Journal report ran on April 24, 1873:
In times of scarcity of food or difficulty of procuring employment, bread riots have been common enough in the Old World.
In Germany, beer is regarded almost as much a necessary of life as bread.
An attempt to advance the price of beer in Frankfort on the Maine resulted in a terrible riot on the 21st all day. The disorderly demonstrations lasted till midnight and were only kept from breaking out again by the military, who were called in and dispersed the mob. The military, it is said, did not fire on the crowd, though pelted with stones and otherwise insulted.
Many beer houses and 16 breweries were wrecked by the rioters, and there was much plundering. During the conflict, 12 people were killed and 40 wounded. There were 140 of the rioters arrested.