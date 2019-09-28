This Madison Express report ran on Sept. 5, 1844. The weekly Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:
Some 15 or 20 bears have been seen in this vicinity within the last two weeks. Scarcely a day passes but one or many are seen within a few miles, and on Monday morning last, three were seen about half a mile from the Capitol.
In fact, they are scattered all over the country. At no previous time have they been so abundant, and the only reason we are able to give why they are now about in such large numbers is that they are unable to obtain food on the other side of the Wisconsin River.
This Madison Express editorial ran on July 27, 1844. The weekly Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:
They are perfectly harmless and will not attack a person unless they have previously been molested. But we understand one of them lately attacked a Polkat (a supporter of then-presidential candidate and future President James Polk) who was out on an electioneering trip. And if it had not been for some timely aid, the young Polkat would have been defunct ere this.