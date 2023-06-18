This State Journal editorial ran on June 18, 2003: Last summer researchers were checking microscope slides of samples collected from Lake Wingra when they found something unexpected: An invasive species of blue-green algae called Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii was present in much higher concentrations than had been seen in Madison lakes before.

The discovery raised eyebrows because the algae, whose name is thankfully shortened to Cylindro, can make pets, livestock and humans sick in high concentrations.

Cylindro is the latest “invasive” in Madison area lakes to cause concern. Aquatic invasives are plants and animals that are not native to this area but arrive by hitchhiking on boats or following currents.

Invasives often have significant impacts, some of which can be positive, some of which can be negative, but all of which change things.

That’s why it’s time for Madison and Dane County water enthusiasts, environmentalists and policymakers to pay attention.

Two public meetings next week are good signs. The meetings are to consider options for dealing with zebra mussels.

Zebra mussels, among the best-known invasives in the Great Lakes area, have been found in Lake Monona. They are infamous for their ability to reproduce, for disrupting the food chain by consuming microscopic plants and animals, and for clogging intake pipes.

Less is known about Cylindro, which has caused gastro-intestinal illnesses in Brazil and Australia, though only when present in drinking water consumed daily. If it is discovered in high concentrations in Madison lakes this summer, warnings may be issued against pets drinking lake water.

Yahara Lakes Week is a good opportunity for everyone to understand the importance of further research on invasives and to support policies to cope with their presence.