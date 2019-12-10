Barry Orton: Save us, Jim Sensenbrenner

As impeachment hearings proceed in the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, one key member could upend the fiercely partisan stalemate and fundamentally recenter the rule of law.
U.S. Rep. F. James Sensenbrenner, R- Menominee Falls, can save our Constitution.
He is in a unique position to make the Trump impeachment inquiry and its public hearings truly bipartisan, and greatly increase the chances of a Senate conviction of President Trump.
Why Sensenbrenner?
Having announced in September that he will not run for re-election in 2020, Sensenbrenner has the political freedom to break with the Trump loyalists. Currying favor with party leadership — a primary concern for most U.S. House members — is no longer necessary. Angry calls from the White House can be sent to voicemail. Awkward conversations with big-dollar campaign donors are a thing of the past.
But for Sensenbrenner himself, Trump’s impeachment offers a chance to cement his legacy as a patriot: this week, as the House Judiciary begins impeachment hearings, he could be the key Republican who finally decides to announce that no president — not even Donald Trump — is above the law.
Sensenbrenner, having served as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee from 2001 to 2007, has the gravitas necessary to make the inquiry bipartisan. No longer chairman nor ranking member due to GOP-imposed term limits, he is still the most senior serving member of the House Judiciary Committee. In 1999, Sensenbrenner served as one of 13 “managers” from the House who prosecuted the case against President Clinton in the Senate impeachment trial. If Sensenbrenner spoke to the need for a Senate trial of Trump, it would give space for other Republicans to agree.
In the upcoming public hearings, his voice could counteract the anti-impeachment circus that a half-dozen Republican Judiciary Committee members are surely poised to create. (Yes, I’m thinking of you, Doug Collins, and you, Louie Gohmert, and you, Jim Jordan, and you, Matt Gaetz.) It is instructive to note that Sensenbrenner was nowhere near the media clown show his colleagues performed as they stormed into the secure basement room where the House Intelligence Committee was taking depositions from witnesses. And while Sensenbrenner has sharply criticized the way Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has conducted the hearings before the House Intelligence Committee, he has been conspicuously less strident in his defense of Trump.
There is a significant precedent for a bold, bipartisan stance for impeachment: Watergate. In 1974, Rep. Harold Fröehlich, from Appleton, was one of seven courageous Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee to vote “yes” to impeach President Richard Nixon on at least one of the three Articles of Impeachment. The seven GOP members, several with considerable seniority, made the committee’s case bipartisan, which would have been politically significant if there had been a trial in the Senate.
The release on Aug. 5, 1974, of White House audiotapes in which Nixon was heard to actively order the cover-up of the Watergate burglary — particularly the “smoking gun” meeting of June 23, 1972 — exploded much of Nixon’s remaining Republican support. As bipartisan Senate urgency for impeachment grew, a delegation of Republican Congressional leaders led by Sen. Barry Goldwater finally went to the White House on Aug. 7 to convince Nixon he would not win a Senate vote. He resigned the next day.
Sensenbrenner has rarely gone against standard Republican Party positions, and has spent most of his Congressional career without gaining significant national notice. However, he has, on occasion, taken the lead on specific issues, and in some cases sought redemption for previous transgressions. For example, in 2001, he was one of the architects of the USA PATRIOT Act, which many argue violated citizens’ Fourth Amendment rights by allowing searches and wiretaps without probable cause. Yet years later, in 2013, Sensenbrenner himself led objections to the massive federal acquisition of metadata from millions of American’s telephone calls by the NSA. Sensenbrenner found himself, surprisingly, on the same side as the ACLU, pressing for the restoration of the rule of law.
Additionally, last spring, Sensenbrenner twice voted against his party’s position on health care. He was one of only three Republicans to vote with House Democrats to support continuing insurance coverage under Obamacare for those with pre-existing medical conditions. He also was one of eight Republicans to vote for a resolution to condemn Trump's efforts to invalidate Obamacare in the courts. So Sensenbrenner is not afraid to oppose Trump and the GOP on principle.
Sensenbrenner has a comfortable, apolitical retirement in his future. Independently wealthy as an heir to the Kimberly-Clark family fortune, he’ll be 77 when he leaves office, and one cannot imagine him bolting to K Street to lobby for money as so many of his House colleagues have done.
So, Rep. F. James Sensenbrenner is free to follow his conscience wherever it leads him in the next month. Sensenbrenner could once again advocate for the rule of law, and use his voice to make a historic difference in holding President Trump accountable.
As hearings proceed, Sensenbrenner would do well to remember that Watergate, at its base, was a case of the president using his governmental powers to hide crimes committed by his minions to gain advantage over political opponents. History remembers the heroes of Watergate. Will history remember F. James Sensenbrenner?
Professor Emeritus Barry Orton was on the UW-Madison faculty from 1980-2016, specializing in city and telecommunications planning. He is vice-chair of the City of Madison's Public Market Development Committee and is a member of the city's Digital Technology Committee.
