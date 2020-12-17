Barry Gore: Now is the time to bring passenger rail to Madison

Officials recently announced a $31.8 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to add one roundtrip Amtrak train per day between St. Paul and Chicago. This additional train will augment Amtrak's existing Empire Builder route from Chicago to Seattle. It will not serve Madison. The closest station will be at Columbus in Dodge County.
This exclusion of Madison is the result of former Gov. Scott Walker refusing $800 million from the Obama administration in 2010 to extend the Hiawatha service from Chicago and Milwaukee to Madison. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's plan at that time was for 10 roundtrip trains a day to Madison, with six of those continuing on to St. Paul in a second phase of the project.
Meanwhile, the FRA is completing its new Midwest regional rail plan, which concludes that Madison must be included in future rail service as a key destination and market for riders. The plan identifies the Twin Cities to Chicago corridor as the most promising in the Midwest for true high speed rail, i.e. in the 150 to 200 mph range. The string of cities has enough population and trips to make the service financially feasible, even with high capital costs.
The distance between the cities, especially between St. Paul and Madison, is in the range that high speed rail is designed for: a long drive, but too short to fly. Delta lists a non-stop flight as one hour and 13 minutes, but that factors in time on the ground and taxiing. For those who have taken the flight, it seems like the pilot announces final approach only a few minutes after take off. These regional connecting flights are inefficient, expending most of the energy and resulting carbon pollution for takeoff, followed by only a short cruise. They should be a target for elimination in any strategy to avoid catastrophic climate change. The majority of trips in the corridor are by car, which is also less efficient than train travel, in terms of travel time, carbon pollution and required right of way. The 260-mile trip between St. Paul and Madison could be made in about one hour and 45 minutes on a train averaging 150 mph, versus a four-hour drive.
Skeptics say that high-speed rail is not viable in the United States, but the California project is under way and two high-speed rail projects, connecting Dallas and Houston and Los Angeles to Las Vegas, are advancing to construction. Private capital is leading the Texas and Las Vegas projects, based on expected revenue from high ridership and real estate development at stations.
As a lifelong Amtrak rider, President Biden is sure to make major investments in passenger rail, as part of needed infrastructure investments and also to slow climate change. A new administration is likely to act quickly. Is Madison prepared for a new round of federal funding? In the 10 years since the project was put on hold, has Madison done the necessary advocacy and planning? Does the city or Dane County even have a policy on where its station should be located?
The DOT's plan was for a station at the Dane County airport. Former Gov. Jim Doyle chose Monona Terrace as his station site, even though it doesn't work for Twin Cities trains. Later, the city studied putting a multimodal station near the Kohl Center and UW campus, which is even farther from the mainline with more impacts. Recently, the city adopted a plan for the Oscar Mayer property which includes some kind of rail transit station. Yet, the city has not evaluated the pros and cons of potential locations and made its preference clear to the DOT.
The station should be multimodal, including a regional bus terminal, with easy access to planned bus rapid transit, local buses and bicycle trails. In 2010, the Campaign for Yahara Station promoted First Street and East Washington Avenue as the best location on the mainline track. In the intervening years, East Washington has become the hottest real estate in the state. A station at First Street, offering half hour trips to Milwaukee and just over one hour to Chicago, would be an economic development catalyst to Madison's downtown as it extends down the isthmus.
It is time for the city and county to act to bring passenger rail to Madison. A fast train is not a luxury, it is critical to our survival.
Barry Gore is an urban planner and climate action advocate. He has worked on transit and land use planning projects in the Twin Cities to Chicago corridor, and also suburban Washington, D.C., with a focus on shaping walkable, sustainable communities. He created the Yahara Station concept in 2009 and published an influential call for infill and redevelopment of the East Washington corridor in 2002.
