Barry Burden and Reid Ribble: Be patient as the votes are carefully counted

This is how the process played out four years ago when Gov. Scott Walker signed certificates identifying the 10 electors for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. These rules were outlined in the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and should operate in the same way this year regardless of who ultimately wins. They are the procedures we have agreed to as a country to facilitate the peaceful and orderly selection of a national leader.

It might be tempting for a candidate who is behind in the preliminary election night vote to try to disrupt the process by prematurely declaring victory or falsely alleging that the election has been rigged. President Trump has already made these kinds of claims. He might amp up his rhetoric if it looks like he is leading in the early vote count in Wisconsin but he fears that the final result will not go his way. Meanwhile, former Vice President Biden has asserted that the only way he can lose is “by chicanery going on relative to polling places.” Both candidate statements serve to place doubt in voters' minds about the reliability of the election. So the focus from Nov. 3 onward should be on the legal process rather than self-serving assertions.