Barry Burden and Reid Ribble: Be patient as the votes are carefully counted

Americans tend to believe that presidential elections are resolved on election night, the way the winner of a football game is usually known when time expires at end of the game. But that is not how elections actually work. Especially in 2020, it is imperative that we adjust our expectations and push back on efforts to short-circuit essential steps in the process.
The election of a U.S. president is complicated. Though the voting ends Nov. 3, at that point the process of presidential selection is just getting started. It takes weeks for the institutional machinery to crank. As eager as we at the end of a long campaign season to know who won, it is imperative to let the system work as we intended.
In Wisconsin the system starts on Election Day as municipal election clerks tally votes, whether they are cast by absentee or in person. This process could easily take longer than normal in 2020 because of the extra effort required to handle the surge of absentee ballots.
It is crucial to remind ourselves that the preliminary results on election night are just that. They are not complete or final results. Though media outlets like to “call” races as soon as possible, winners and losers have never been decided on election night.
Once the tabulating is done, municipalities report their results to county clerks. Meanwhile, the state conducts a random audit of polling locations around the state to verify the accuracy of the count. Counties then conduct a “canvas” to root out any inconsistencies or questions about the vote totals. These are boring but crucial parts of a proper election. Importantly, it is not until Dec. 1 -- almost one month after Election Day – that the state Elections Commission finally certifies the results.
Nothing is secretive or nefarious about these procedures. All of these steps can be watched firsthand by members of the public and by journalists. The transparency of the process is part of what gives it integrity.
But even the state certification of the vote is not the final word. Instead, it is merely where the U.S. Constitution kicks in to set up the Electoral College, the body that actually elects the president.
By federal law, any “controversy” about electors must be resolved by a “safe harbor” deadline of Dec. 8. Last-minute lawsuits about absentee ballots or other issues need to be settled by this date. Having crossed this threshold, Wisconsin’s 10 electors then meet in Madison on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for president and vice president.
With the vote totals, the governor prepares what is called a “Certificate of Ascertainment” that will be sent to the Senate for counting with other states’ electoral votes in January. The governor identifies appropriate electors based on the winner of the popular vote.
This is how the process played out four years ago when Gov. Scott Walker signed certificates identifying the 10 electors for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. These rules were outlined in the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and should operate in the same way this year regardless of who ultimately wins. They are the procedures we have agreed to as a country to facilitate the peaceful and orderly selection of a national leader.
It might be tempting for a candidate who is behind in the preliminary election night vote to try to disrupt the process by prematurely declaring victory or falsely alleging that the election has been rigged. President Trump has already made these kinds of claims. He might amp up his rhetoric if it looks like he is leading in the early vote count in Wisconsin but he fears that the final result will not go his way. Meanwhile, former Vice President Biden has asserted that the only way he can lose is “by chicanery going on relative to polling places.” Both candidate statements serve to place doubt in voters' minds about the reliability of the election. So the focus from Nov. 3 onward should be on the legal process rather than self-serving assertions.
All votes count equally regardless of how they are cast. Wisconsinites are voting in more ways than ever before. It does not matter if a ballot is inserted into a drop box two weeks before the election, voted in person on Election Day, or mailed in several days before that. All of them are valid and we must allow the system the time needed to verify and count them all.
The pandemic and the slower counting of ballots in 2020 may try everyone’s patience, but patience is exactly what a mature democracy like ours depends on. Part of the integrity of the election system is giving election professionals the time and space to get the results right without political interference.
The election may be close again this year, and Wisconsin voters have strong passions about the candidates. But these are not reasons to allow demagogues to tilt the scales in their favor by denigrating the machinery of democracy. We must resist threats to an orderly electoral process. The constitutional and legal systems must be allowed to operate deliberately as they were designed to do. The health and longevity of our republic depend on it.
Burden is a professor of political science and director of the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison: @bcburden and barryburden.info. Ribble is a former member of Congress who represented the 8th Congressional District in northeast Wisconsin.
