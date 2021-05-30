Barbara Hummel: Congress needs to protect providers, not insurance companies

COVID-19 pushed health care providers to the brink. My practice nearly went bankrupt, along with countless others across the country. Patient volumes were down 50%, and many of my elderly patients were rightly afraid to seek in-person care because of the virus.
Last year, Congress passed bipartisan legislation to end surprise medical billing that protects patients and helps our frontline doctors. Our healthcare system is finally beginning to recover from the pandemic. Now policymakers in Washington must ensure that the recently passed No Surprises Act is implemented to protect access to lifesaving care, not insurance company profits.
As a member of the American Medical Association (AMA) and a practicing family physician here in Wisconsin, I have seen first hand the critical need to solve the issue of surprise billing once and for all. Patients should be protected from bills that are no fault of their own. But we must also protect access to the lifesaving care patients depend on in an emergency.
The AMA and frontline physicians strongly advocated for legislation based on an independent dispute resolution mechanism that would allow insurers and providers to resolve billing disputes in a fair and equitable manner. After more than a year of debate, Congress finally passed the No Surprises Act with a robust IDR mechanism included, modeled after successful legislation in Texas and New York.
The AMA and providers across the country also fought to oppose a rate-setting solution supported by large, profitable health insurance companies. If passed, rate-setting would have allowed insurers to unilaterally lower the reimbursements that doctors and hospitals depend on to provide life-saving care. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that a rate-setting approach would lead to a 20% pay cut for frontline providers. Rate setting was misguided before COVID-19, but it would have been disastrous during a once-in-a-generation pandemic.
After losing out in the legislative debate, large health insurers are looking to influence the rulemaking process. Insurers have been pushing more costs onto patients though higher co-pays and premiums to boost their already record profits. In 2020, employers reported that health insurance premiums would increase by 3% to 4.5% in 2021, even though Americans received less in-person medical care because of the pandemic. Insurers are also pressuring doctors to accept lower reimbursements for the care they provide. If doctors don’t accept, insurers kick them out of the network, making it more likely for patients to receive surprise bills.
This pressure has contributed to a financial crisis for rural and safety-net hospitals and clinics here in Wisconsin and across the country. The University of North Carolina’s Sheps Center for Health Service Research found that 136 rural hospitals across the country have closed since 2010. A similar study compiled by Guidehouse found that there are an additional five hospitals in Wisconsin at high risk of closing.
Fortunately, Congress stood with frontline health care providers and passed the No Surprises Act with a robust IDR mechanism that will protect patients and ensure providers receive the reimbursements they depend on. But the passage of the No Surprises Act is just the beginning. Under the leadership of Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Department of Health and Human Services will soon begin the rulemaking process implementing the ban on surprise billing.
How exactly HHS crafts the precise details of the IDR mechanism is critically important. If Becerra and policymakers at HHS build considerations into the IDR process that are too heavily tilted toward insurers, frontline providers will face immense financial pressure.
Politicians and policymakers in Washington must do everything to support providers who have been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey from the AMA found that, “on average, physicians saw revenue drop by 32% after February 2020; about one in five physicians saw revenue plunge by 50% or more.” More than 1.4 million healthcare jobs were lost in April 2020 alone.
Now is not the time to further boost the profits of large insurance companies. I urge Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, and Ron Johnson, a Republican, to work with Becerra to protect both patients and providers by implementing the bipartisan No Surprises Act as intended by Congress.
Dr. Barbara Hummel is a former president of the Wisconsin Medical Society, an active member of the American Medical Association, and a board-certified family physician practicing in Greenfield.
