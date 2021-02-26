Barbara Dittrich: Don't believe that marijuana isn't dangerous

The nationwide push to legalize marijuana state by state may make its passage seem like an inevitability to the public. But Americans are smart to question this push, examine the facts and slow down this process before it’s too late.

I could tell you how this illicit drug has nearly destroyed my family and the families of others I love. Aside from that, facts that are solid and unemotional should give every one of us pause in allowing marijuana to be legalized in Wisconsin.

First, fans like to peddle the false narrative that pot is not a gateway drug. Countless families can testify that marijuana was indeed a stepping stone to their loved one’s addiction. While every person who uses pot does not become addicted, nearly every person who becomes hooked on drugs, whether it be pot or harder substances, begins with pot.

Marijuana interferes with normal transmission of neurotransmitters in the brain. Over time and with regular usage, a higher dosage of the drug is needed to achieve the same “high” that is initially experienced. This phenomena is what leads individuals to move on to newer and more deadly substances.