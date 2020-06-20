Barbara Baker: Nursing home money should go to the workers risking it all

Working in a long-term care facility during the worst public health crisis of our time, I go through a lot of emotions in one shift. Like my fellow CNAs, I feel stressed and anxious. Many of us are working without proper tools and support to stay safe.
Recognizing the crisis as Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Gov. Tony Evers directed $100 million dollars to the long-term care industry. This could be a solution, but only if we do this right.
Nursing home workers who put our lives on the line every day to protect our patients demand a real voice in how that money is being used.
Nationwide, nursing homes have been at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic, with residents and workers alike becoming infected and dying at alarming rates. Across Wisconsin, health care workers face the same scary reality: inadequate protection, resources and support we need to do our jobs safely. Without proper PPE, we worry about infecting ourselves, our residents and our families. And we don’t know what we could happen to us, to our families, or our jobs if we do become sick.
When I first heard about the CARES Act funding Gov. Evers is directing to the Wisconsin nursing home industry, I felt relief. But, without proper accountability to workers and the public on how this money is spent, I am worried.
We have seen what corporate bail-outs get us. CEOS and shareholders line their pockets while working people get left out. This time, as we face an unprecedented crisis, we call on employers across the nursing home industry to chart a different course forward, one that prioritizes the health, safety and economic well-being of your workers.
To be clear, having proper PPE is not a reward. It is a necessity to do our jobs safely, as is paid sick leave. I should be able to know that if I get this virus, I’m not forced to use the paid time off I have worked so hard to accumulate. Just like anyone else, I want to be able to use my time off to spend with my family making memories, not forced to stay home sick and trying to heal.
Being a CNA in a pandemic has required sacrifice I never expected.
Like many other health care workers across our state, I am doing everything I can to protect my family. That means I am self isolating while at home. I sleep alone and eat alone, even though I have been married 35 years and have children and grandchildren I want to see.
Our jobs have always required a lot of hard work, emotional and physical, but now we are forced to bring work home with us. We are giving up a lot in these times. It is not asking too much to have hazard pay and paid sick leave — which we know $100 million could enable.
Now is the time to work together for the good of all. Employers should sit down with workers and listen to us. As the people on the front lines, we deserve a seat at the decision-making table to help determine how that money is spent.
Considering all we have put on the line and will continue to do so in care for our residents and to protect public health, workers deserve a real voice in how this money is used. Our residents and their families are counting on us. We should be able to count on our employers to keep us safe.
Barbara Baker is a certified nursing assistant in Milwaukee and member of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin.
