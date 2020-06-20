Barbara Baker: Nursing home money should go to the workers risking it all

To be clear, having proper PPE is not a reward. It is a necessity to do our jobs safely, as is paid sick leave. I should be able to know that if I get this virus, I’m not forced to use the paid time off I have worked so hard to accumulate. Just like anyone else, I want to be able to use my time off to spend with my family making memories, not forced to stay home sick and trying to heal.

Being a CNA in a pandemic has required sacrifice I never expected.

Like many other health care workers across our state, I am doing everything I can to protect my family. That means I am self isolating while at home. I sleep alone and eat alone, even though I have been married 35 years and have children and grandchildren I want to see.

Our jobs have always required a lot of hard work, emotional and physical, but now we are forced to bring work home with us. We are giving up a lot in these times. It is not asking too much to have hazard pay and paid sick leave — which we know $100 million could enable.

Now is the time to work together for the good of all. Employers should sit down with workers and listen to us. As the people on the front lines, we deserve a seat at the decision-making table to help determine how that money is spent.