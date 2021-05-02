Barbara Arnold and Carol Carstensen: Celebrate Madison teachers

Even as the district transitions to in-person classes, most teachers have some students who are still learning virtually. So they must juggle being present in the classroom and being available for those students who are only online.

Teachers have used multiple ways to tell their students that they are missed, they are loved, and they are talented. Teachers have created videos to tell their students how much they miss seeing them in person. They have helped students create their own videos about ideas that inspire them or music they want to share. They organized caravans to go through their school attendance areas and visit (at a distance) all of their students. They have used creative ways to encourage doing art, music and physical education at home. They have developed innovative ways to reach out to students, and to reassure them that the school is concerned about their welfare.