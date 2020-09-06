Barbara Alvarez: We should support the Women’s Health Protection Act

As we celebrate the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, there is still a lot to be done for women’s rights.
The Supreme Court recently ruled in June Medical Services LLC v. Russo that a law requiring mandatory emergency room admitting privileges for abortion physicians in Louisiana is unconstitutional. Although the 5-4 ruling was an immediate relief for reproductive rights, it is hardly a long-term victory. That’s why we all need to get behind the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2019.
Co-sponsored by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the Women’s Health Protection Act protects abortion access by preventing restrictions on abortion services that do not advance women’s health and safety and that are more burdensome than those imposed on medically comparable procedures. Such onerous stipulations, like the unnecessary hospital admitting privileges requirement shot down in June Medical Services LLC, are an example of "Targeted Regulations of Abortion Providers," also known as TRAP laws. In the past 10 years, there have been more than 400 restrictions enacted on abortion access.
The Women’s Health Protection Act has the potential to render such laws unenforceable. The proposed law would, even more importantly, preempt states from adopting virtual bans on legal abortion, as nine states did in 2019 alone, through misnamed “fetal heartbeat bills” that outlaw abortions at five or six weeks, before most women even realize they are pregnant.
The Women’s Health Protection Act is necessary because Roe v. Wade has never been enough. While the 1973 Supreme Court decision affirmed that abortion is a constitutional right, it did not guarantee accessibility. Therefore, legislators have been able to propose restrictions that make abortion difficult to provide and nearly impossible to obtain.
A secular nation’s health laws should reflect science, and science shows that abortion is an extremely safe and effective procedure. Major complications occur in less than one-fourth of 1% of abortion procedures.
A 2019 Pew Research study found that support for abortion has remained consistently high for two decades. Sixty-one percent of Americans say that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. And 83% of religiously unaffiliated Americans agree (as do 64% of black Protestants, 60% of white mainline Protestants, and 56% of Catholics).
Meanwhile, 77% of white evangelical Protestants think abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. Therefore, it is a small but strong faction of religious voters who dominate the anti-abortion movement, wasting congressional time and tax-supported resources on legal challenges to promote their anti-science, anti-woman agenda.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed a mandatory 24-hour waiting period for abortion, with the ACLU and Planned Parenthood immediately filing suit. And Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a six-week abortion ban, which was promptly blocked by a federal judge at the behest of Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood and ACLU.
As these examples show, the battle for women’s bodily autonomy is far from over. It is time to stop these religiously-motivated, medically unnecessary attempts at abortion restriction. The Women’s Health Protection Act is a big step in that direction.
Barbara Alvarez is the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s first Anne Nicol Gaylor reproductive rights intern, a program set up to memorialize FFRF’s principal founder, who was an early abortion rights activist. The Freedom From Religion Foundation is a Madison-based national nonprofit organization with more than 32,000 members across the country.
