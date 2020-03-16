Baltimore Sun: You're dang right Joe Biden’s running mate should be a woman

Or perhaps Biden would choose someone who did not run for president such as Stacy Abrams, the Georgia state lawmaker who almost was elected governor and now crusades for voting rights. Both Sen. Harris and Abrams are African American.

In 2020, electing a female vice president should not be regarded as groundbreaking. It’s more like overdue. The list of other industrialized, democratic nations that have had female heads of state is a lengthy one extending from the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Israel and Norway to South Korea. Canada elected a woman as prime minister 27 years ago. So did Australia, 10 years ago. The late Margaret Thatcher might still be remembered as “iron,” but she was also a “lady” whose 11-year reign as prime minister began way back in 1979.

More than two dozen countries have a female head of state right now. What does that make the United States? A backward patriarchy? “The Handmaid’s Tale” with a slightly better birth rate? It is, frankly, embarrassing.

This is not a sop to women. This is not tokenism. And it is surely not a lowering of standards. And please don’t suggest that electing a woman vice president represents some kind of affirmative action hire. Look at the work of most any woman currently in Congress or serving as a governor or perhaps CEO of a major corporation, and you can’t deny their qualifications.

A woman vice president would demonstrate to the next generation that in fact, yes, in this country you can, with hard work and sacrifice, be anything you choose to be regardless of gender. Call it symbolism perhaps, but examples matter. A woman has never been elected president or vice president of this nation. It’s beyond time that should change.

