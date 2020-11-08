Baltimore Sun: Maryland Gov. Hogan puts country above Trump, why not the rest of the GOP?

Hogan has crossed swords with Trump before. As governor of a majority-Democratic state that overwhelmingly supported Biden, it's surely politically easier for him to challenge his party's leader. But across the country, the reaction within the GOP has been far more tepid. Some of the truly soulless have fallen dutifully in line such as Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz. Others have stood up for counting all the votes including, thankfully, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. But elsewhere there is a deafening silence or, at best, some mealy mouthed words from people like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley or House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who mostly want to change the topic.

They should be ashamed of themselves, for if Trump's results were the result of fraud, then so must theirs be. And putting aside the presidency, the Republican Party fared quite well in the election, particularly given the COVID-19 pandemic and economic travails that surely weighed heavily on the minds of voters. The GOP likely retained the Senate majority and gained seats in the House. On the state level, no legislative body switched from Republican majority to Democratic majority, a contrast to the 2018 contest. Democrats ought to pay attention: Whatever the final vote tally at the top of the ticket, Americans did not reject Republicanism, they rejected Donald Trump.