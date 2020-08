Baltimore Sun: Life on Mars? The science-affirming mission we need right now

From writer H.G. Wells to filmmaker Ridley Scott, the possibility of life on Mars has long sparked the public’s imagination for generations. And if there ever was a time when a world could use a demonstration of the power of science, or at least a hopeful distraction, it is in the Year of Oh-My-Lord 2020.

Earth is caught not only in a raging COVID-19 pandemic but in an extraordinary rejection of the systemic study of the natural world. When a sitting member of Congress who openly defies social distancing norms contracts the virus and then blames mask-wearing for his fate, as Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert did, while a sitting president promotes videos of a woman who believes the coronavirus has already been cured (and warns about having sex with demons), as Donald Trump did, then maybe it’s time everyone got back in the classroom for some remedial instruction.

Perhaps a NASA mission is just what the doctor ordered.

