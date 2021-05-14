Baltimore Sun: Horse racing must clean up its act

We will leave it to sports scribes to provide all the ins and outs of performance-enhancing drugs, of how the drug may have been administered and of Baffert’s checkered past in this regard. But it appears that those involved with Medina Spirit are getting off pretty easy. When a pro football or baseball player is found to have used steroids, for example, the consequences are more severe. Suspension, discipline, fines are often involved. It's hard to imagine a human athlete being allowed to compete at his sport’s most important event two weeks after a failed test, then getting a pay raise from the team owner. And getting caught using a drug banned from use on racing days seems cruel, as well. The horse had no choice in the matter. There’s an animal abuse element to it.

Why isn’t there already a settled national policy on what to do about this kind of potential cheating? There are some new rules coming down the pike from Washington: The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act signed into law shortly after Christmas is supposed to set uniform rules about drug use in racing with results that are government supervised. But those requirements don’t go into effect until next summer. Right now, the rules are just sort of being made up as things move along. We might have rolled our eyes over such nonsense in years past. When $400 million is on the table, so we are less forgiving. ...