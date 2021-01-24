Baltimore Sun: Higher federal minimum wage is an essential part of COVID recovery

This is not to suggest that doubling the federal minimum wage overnight, particularly in the midst of these difficult times, would be wise. It would not. And that’s not what anyone is proposing. Taking it too far too fast would cost jobs. Meanwhile, a lot of small businesses are struggling to meet payroll now, some even temporarily reducing wages. That deserves to be acknowledged, too.

But any number of allowances can address the potential hazards of right sizing the minimum wage. Congress could, for example, allow variations by region (recognizing that the cost of living in rural Alabama is much lower than in New York City). Lawmakers could at least partially exempt small employers. In times of recession, a freeze or even reduction in the minimum wage might be feasible.

What is unacceptable is to fail to acknowledge the growing wealth inequality in this country, which has seen the top 20% of households account for a larger share of all income, rising from 43% in 1968 to 52% in 2018, according to Census Bureau data. Perhaps not coincidentally, 1968 was the peak year for the minimum wage. It would have to be over $10 an hour today to have the same purchasing power $1.60 provided when Richard Nixon was first elected president. This is not an anti-business or anti-growth choice.