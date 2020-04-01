Baltimore Sun: Coronavirus leads to new coping behaviors

After several weeks of coronavirus-inspired social distancing, we all have had to adapt our behaviors and learn to cope in different ways amid this “new normal,” even if the disease hasn’t yet directly hit home for us. Here’s a look at some of the societal shifts and trends -- from the silly to the sorrowful -- we’re seeing thus far:

Coronavirus choreography: That avoidance dance we do to stay at least 6 feet apart while taking a walk and another person comes along from the opposite direction.

Coronavirus Chromebook: The low-cost laptop parents with the means are scrambling to buy their kids for online learning as schools go virtual.

Coronavirus classrooms: Anywhere a creative guardian can find: the kitchen (culinary arts), laundromat (home economics), yard (landscape design), dining table (worksheet work zone/laptop library), etc.

Coronavirus close crop: The long-lasting buzz cut and brush cut parents are now giving boys when their hair needs a trim and the barbershops are closed.

Coronavirus colleagues: Everyone else in our homes while we’re trying to telework, including: children, spouses, significant others, roommates, pets.