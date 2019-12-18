Baltimore Sun: As military academies investigate student hand signs, the way the OK gesture became a symbol of hate should be a warning to us all

We certainly hope that the hand symbol displayed by some students from the U.S. Naval and West Point military academies during the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia on Saturday was nothing more than a juvenile gesture from the so-called “circle game,” in which one person shows the symbol — a circle made with the thumb and forefinger — and another gets a punch in the arm when caught viewing it.

It’s the kind of testosterone-friendly pastime you can imagine being popular among boys and young men in boot camp, a frat house or a high school hallway. The game, supposedly developed by some guy in Ohio, has roots going back to the 1980s and has been the topic of a Reddit discussion, an episode of “Malcolm in the Middle” and various online articles looking into its origin.

But we don’t know. When the gesture was made in the stands during the football game’s live telecast this weekend, many didn’t see innocent idiocy; they saw white supremacism. And officials at each institution have since announced separate investigations into the displays, with the Naval Academy vowing to hold those involved “appropriately accountable” depending on the findings.

Both the reaction to the symbol — and the reason for it — underscore the poisonous role of social media and the levels of division and suspicion we face as a country.

Get to the bottom of Baraboo photo flap OUR VIEW: Were they waving to camera as instructed, or saluting hate?