Baltimore Sun: Anthony Fauci is the person of the hour — so, naturally, he’s also a target

To suggest Dr. Fauci has become the calm in the middle of the COVID-19 storm underestimates his value. He’s been the calm in the middle of the White House, in the middle of our living rooms, in the middle of our collective nightmare. His nightly time at the podium, as a member of the White House coronavirus task force, is inevitably the daily highlight. Here’s why: You can believe him. Public reliance on his well-informed opinions has become so intense that when he’s absent from the briefing, the panic on social media is apparent.

Last week’s revelation that Dr. Fauci is now facing death threats and has required beefed-up security might, even in these depressing times, rank as the most dispiriting news to come out of a week where U.S. unemployment claims hit a record 6.6 million and the COVID-19 death rate marched on. When did America file for moral bankruptcy?

According to reports, it appears Dr. Fauci’s unfortunate circumstance is, at least in part, due to a head-in-hand moment during one of Trump’s windier appearances at the podium last month. The face-palm gesture was interpreted as an act of frustration at presidential misinformation and got quite a bit of meme action on social media platforms such as Facebook. It’s quite possible the more cultish of Trump acolytes were stirred into threatening behavior.