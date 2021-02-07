Baltimore Sun: A modest proposal: Merge Wyoming with South Dakota

Call it South Dakoming or, better yet, Wyokota, the resulting state would have fewer than 1.5 million residents (still just one-quarter of Maryland’s current population), keeping it in the bottom 10 of population rankings. The states of South Dakota and Wyoming certainly have much in common. They are big in mining, farming and electing Republicans to Congress. Even with the merger, residents of Wyokota would be overrepresented in the U.S. Senate with one senator for every 750,000 people compared to states like California, which has one senator for every 19.5 million. Give D.C. statehood on top of that and you would still have an even 50 states and 100 senators. Wyokota would be geographically large at about 174,000 square miles, which is close to California (163,000) but still well below Texas (268,000) and Alaska (665,000).

But wait, you say, what did Wyokotans do to deserve this demotion? The better question is, what did they do in the past to deserve their ridiculous overrepresentation in Congress? They still would be in a far better position in terms of a voice in Congress than any resident of D.C. today, which not only has no senators but its sole delegate in the House does not have a vote. ... There is no sense in D.C. lacking statehood. And please spare us the history lesson about how the federal district was created by the founders. There’s a lot of post-Civil War racism and paternalism in D.C.’s past, too, given how the majority African American city wasn’t even granted home rule until the 1970s. The only serious objection to D.C. statehood is that it would benefit Democrats, since it’s assumed that the District would elect three of them, including two senators.