Baltazar De Anda Santana, Chai Moua, Peng Her and Manuel Cerda: Now is the time to fill out the Census

Self-reporting for the Census takes on new importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can complete the Census from the comfort and safety of your own home. Now is the time to fill out the Census, either online, by phone, or by mail, so a Census worker doesn’t have to come to your door later.

The Census happens once every 10 years and it’s important for every person in Dane County to be counted. It’s especially important for communities of color — citizens and non-citizens alike — to be included. People of color have been historically undercounted, but the U.S. Census is a chance for our growing city to show its true diversity. Because our legislative districts are drawn using Census data, participating in the Census is an essential tool to determine representation in our democracy.

As this national effort is underway, we know confidentiality is important, and we want to reassure everyone that the U.S. Census is confidential. It will ask how many people are in your household, their sex, income, and relationship. This information, by law, is confidential and the U.S. Census Bureau is not allowed to share your personal information with ICE, landlords, employers or banks. Last June, the Supreme Court of the United States blocked the federal government from including a question about whether you or members of your household are citizens.