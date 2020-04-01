Baltazar De Anda Santana, Chai Moua, Peng Her and Manuel Cerda: Now is the time to fill out the Census

Self-reporting for the Census takes on new importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can complete the Census from the comfort and safety of your own home. Now is the time to fill out the Census, either online, by phone, or by mail, so a Census worker doesn’t have to come to your door later.
The Census happens once every 10 years and it’s important for every person in Dane County to be counted. It’s especially important for communities of color — citizens and non-citizens alike — to be included. People of color have been historically undercounted, but the U.S. Census is a chance for our growing city to show its true diversity. Because our legislative districts are drawn using Census data, participating in the Census is an essential tool to determine representation in our democracy.
As this national effort is underway, we know confidentiality is important, and we want to reassure everyone that the U.S. Census is confidential. It will ask how many people are in your household, their sex, income, and relationship. This information, by law, is confidential and the U.S. Census Bureau is not allowed to share your personal information with ICE, landlords, employers or banks. Last June, the Supreme Court of the United States blocked the federal government from including a question about whether you or members of your household are citizens.
Racism and the backlash against immigrants in the United States is undeniable. However, we cannot allow anti-immigrant sentiments to dampen the basic, constitutional function of the Census as a national count of who is living in our community right now. An undercount would hurt our community in the future when legislators use Census data to make decisions about funding for critical services for our schools, public transportation, housing, and more. An online guide for the Census is available in nearly every language spoken in Dane County at 2020census.gov.
Invitations to take the U.S. Census were sent to local households in mid-March. If you have your Census invitation, you can go online and input the User ID on the form to get started. You can still fill out the Census if you don’t have your Census mailing.
Be on the lookout for scams and fraud. Late last month, Fox 6 in Milwaukee reported that the Republican National Committee sent a fundraising mailing to people in Wisconsin described as a “2020 congressional district census document.” Misleading mailings like these serve as a reminder that the U.S. Census Bureau will never ask for your money or donations, your Social Security number, your bank account or credit card numbers, or your political party.
Households that do not fill out the Census online, by phone, or by mail, will be visited by Census Bureau workers. These workers are trained and will have a Census ID badge with their photo, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.
Complete the Census form online at my2020census.gov, over the phone at 844-330-2020, or by mail when your follow-up form arrives. Complete the Census and avoid the need for a Census worker to visit your home. We’re counting on you.
Baltazar De Anda Santana is executive director of the Latino Academy of Workforce Development. Chai Moua is a civic engagement contractor for Freedom, Inc. Peng Her is chief executive officer of The Hmong Institute. Manuel Cerda is a bilingual community engagement and volunteer coordinator at UNIDOS.
