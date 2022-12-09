Badger plant plan is rare achievement -- State Journal editorial from 20 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 9, 2002:

Take the federal government, the state government, local governments and the Ho-Chunk Nation, and tell them to agree on a plan for the fate of 7,354 acres. Add competing citizen groups that want to use the land for parks, or commercial development, or restored prairie, or industrial development, or farming or various combinations of the above.

Your first thought might be: What’s the over-under on the number of lawsuits this mess will generate?

Well, think again.

Last week an agreement on the future of the 7,354-acre Badger Army Ammunition Plant property, in Sauk County 30 miles northwest of Madison, was headed toward completion — with no lawsuits in sight.

Granted, it took nearly five years. Granted, some folks are disappointed with the result and, granted, there is still opportunity for something to go wrong. But the fact an agreed-on plan has emerged is nothing short of stunning.

The plan is a good one, calling for the land to be divided chiefly into a state recreation area, prairie restoration projects and an agricultural research center. Ownership will be divided among the state Department of Natural Resources, the Ho-Chunk Nation and the federal Dairy Forage Research Center.

All the participants in this process have done Wisconsin a great service. They have earned our thanks and congratulations.