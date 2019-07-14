Ernie Hanson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Ernie!
His caption about summer storms over the Capitol dome beat out more than 80 other entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Laura Brown
- of Madison: “(Yawn) I’ve seen worse
under
- my dome.”
John A. Porter
- of Fort Atkinson: “I guess rinsing off pigeon droppings is moving ‘forward.’”
Kathy El-Assal
- of Middleton: “Weather forecast: more rain. Climate forecast: insane!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.