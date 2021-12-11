 Skip to main content

Autograph wins this week's You Toon caption contest
Autograph wins this week's You Toon caption contest

Brian McGuire of Mauston is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Brian!

His caption about Aaron Rodgers as Santa beat out more than 75 entries. McGuire wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Charles Bylsma of Madison: “I’d sit on your lap if you show me proof of your vaccination.”

Kyle Stiegert of Fitchburg: “I’d like a No. 34 Antetokounmpo jersey!”

Steve Swed of Waunakee: “Compared to you, I’ve been especially good this year!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

