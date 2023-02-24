Some optimistic thinking has been coming from Milwaukee, which wants to grow again. Upon his election last April, Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared his vision of the city of 577,000 rising to a population of about 1 million.

That’s not the way it has been heading.

Milwaukee’s population fell 22% from the 741,000 people it had in 1960 through the 2020 Census. Similarly, Washington lost 10% of its population, Minneapolis 11%, Chicago 23% and Cincinnati 38%.

Had Milwaukee instead grown at the same rate as the United States during those 60 years, it would have about 1.6 million people today.

This raises a natural question: If Milwaukee and other prominent American cities shrank while the country’s population more than doubled, where did all the people go?

Many have stayed in the same region, but decamped the city proper for the suburbs. Metropolitan Milwaukee has a population of 1.5 million, which is much more closely aligned with the hypothetical “1960 pace” figure than the actual population today. In large part, this was accomplished through the destruction of housing within cities — often the neighborhoods of Black, Hispanic, Jewish and immigrant communities — to make way for highways that would shuttle residents into the suburbs.

But suburban sprawl alone does not tell the full story. Just as many people have left the Midwest to head south and west.

When places are more spread out and require a car to go everywhere, people need a lot more roads, pipes and electric wiring per person, which have to be paid for somehow. Valuable farmland is consumed to make way for tract homes. And per-capita greenhouse gas emissions in suburban areas are significantly higher than in rural or urban areas.

Rates of gasoline consumption are so high in the U.S. that Americans spend nearly twice as much on gas as the average Swede, even though the average price for a gallon of gas in Sweden is well over $6. Far from hypothetical, this has already led to the functional insolvency of many American cities.

The amnesia many Americans today seem to have about cities also prevents our urban centers from providing what cities do best.

Cities can grow quickly and have much larger populations. With enough people concentrated in a single area, tax revenues can pay for public services such as parks or transit at a relatively inexpensive cost per person. It also becomes viable for minority communities to find and support one another and share their culture with others.

Perhaps most saliently, the densification of urban areas is an important component of climate action. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has state that, “cities can only achieve net zero or near zero [greenhouse gas] emissions ... including through compact and efficient urban forms and supporting infrastructure.”

Even so, Americans today seem squeamish about the notion of urban growth. The new apartment buildings going up are derided as bland and ugly, even if the apartment building’s predecessor was a fast-food restaurant — or if the “gentrification building” in question is actually affordable housing.

Even as enrollment in urban school districts declines in urban cores as small as Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and as large as Chicago, people who portray themselves as urban advocates still float the possibility that it might be good if cities were not accommodating to families with young children. They seem to want the True Urbanites to authentically enjoy the city for themselves.

Then there are the Republicans who talk tough on crime and genuinely seem afraid of tall buildings.

For the sake of the climate and the economy, we should welcome a reinvigorated spirit of demographic growth into American cities. Where economically feasible, municipal leaders across the country should place as a high priority policy interventions to accommodate and welcome population growth in the urban core of cities, not the suburbs.

This can and must be done equitably by making cities accessible to everyone: families, children, the elderly, young people, immigrants, newcomers and townies alike. Space can be made for new people by allowing taller and denser buildings, as well infill development atop of parking lots.

But existing residents must not be forced out. If implemented properly, policies such as rent control and granting a right of first refusal can be components of a larger agenda of protect current residents while creating space to welcome many more.

Instead of hand-wringing over new apartments replacing a Burger King, newcomers should be welcomed as sources of diversity and economic power to support commerce and public services. Instead of a manufactured urban and rural divide, both sides could find solidarity in directing their animus toward the suburbs, which have consumed the lion’s share of wealth, resources and population growth in recent history.