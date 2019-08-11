Winning Back to School You Toon

David Bier of Janesville is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, David!

His caption about Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Tony Evers at a back to school sale beat out more than 60 entries. Bier wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Jake Altwegg

  • of Madison: “Excellent. No wheelchair ramp, so Jimmy Anderson won’t be able to pester me.”

Nancy Stillwell

  • of Madison: “All these discount scissors and glue sticks will be great for remaking our political maps.”

Dennis I. Duane

  • of Madison: “Go ahead governor. Pick out whatever you need and I’ll try to see that you don’t get it.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

