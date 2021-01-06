Art Kerwin: Chaos threatens Wisconsin's unemployment program

There are not many backstops more universally relevant today in Wisconsin than unemployment insurance. But that system, right now, is in chaos, and that chaos represents a statewide tragedy. Hundred of thousands of Wisconsinites now suffer while their claims often wait months for attention.
It does not have to be this way. Wisconsin pioneered the first unemployment system in 1932 during the Great Depression. Over the next few years, the state’s first-of-a-kind approach to deal with job losses expanded nationwide. As a state we once had the reputation of finding a better way for others to follow.
But since the last unemployment crisis in the Great Recession a decade ago, Wisconsin’s unemployment scheme has become chokingly complicated.
In an effort to make the unemployment system more fault-based and less of an automatic safety net, the Legislature added news terms to the law over the last decade — terms like “substantial fault,” which reduces benefits of an employee who bears any blame for losing a job. This, rather than recognizing that few of us are ever totally blameless. That change and others have made the forms and questions asked by the department confusing for attorneys like me, and in my opinion, often result in indecipherable puzzles for claimants.
Today there are many more reasons the Department of Workforce Development can deny an unemployment claim, because investigating those grounds requires a higher level of effort and staff expertise. Facing that complexity, the state moves far more slowly in approving claims and may make more interpretive errors in the process.
This approach makes little sense, emotionally or economically. Emotionally, it means claimants who legitimately deserve insurance payments find themselves facing homelessness and foreclosure for no other reason than the department’s devastating and often unjustified delays.
Economically, this approach imposes costs that go well beyond claimants to put landlords, banks and local businesses at risk as well.
Over the last 10 years, I have seen the diminishing returns of Wisconsin’s overly complex unemployment approach. As a supervising attorney for a legal aid clinic which supports claimants with law student advocates and free legal advice, I have watched the pressure from Wisconsin’s approaches grow and then, during the midst of this pandemic, break the financial backs of all too many families.
It is time for Wisconsin to go back to its roots. We invented the unemployment system for people in crisis but we have lost our way. It is time again to put claimants and the economy ahead of the bureaucracy.
Wisconsin must fix its unemployment system now. To not do so denies our history and jeopardizes our future even more.
Attorney Art Kerwin of Madison began working with the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Clinic as a law student and is now a supervising attorney.
