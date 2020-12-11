Armando Ibarra: Class divisions help explain 'Latino' vote

Mainstream media outlets are struggling to explain “Latino” political behaviors and voting patterns in the wake of the 2020 election. They are just as shocked today by the results as they were in 2016, and as they have been every four years since at least 1980.

Back then it was the “Hispanic” vote. Now it’s the “Latino” vote. Who knows? Maybe in 2024 it will be the “Latinx” vote that the media will be interested in ascertaining.

The press may change its language, but it never seems to learn from its errors in writing about communities of Latin American descent. One recent report highlighted the differences in support among the 32 million eligible Latino voters. Though the report broke down the numbers by geographic region, nativity, country of origin, race/ethnicity, education and language preference, it neglected to account for social class.

This is a crucial error, because one of the most salient aspects of the Latino population is the growing class divisions within it. Because of this, it’s becoming less and less useful to speak of “Latinos” as a bloc or as a singular class formation.

In fact, the term “Latino” more often obscures rather than clarifies the politics of specific ethnic or racial communities with growing class divisions.